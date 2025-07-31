53 0 Kommentare Meyer Burger Seeks More Time for 2024 Report Release

Meyer Burger Technology AG is navigating a pivotal moment as it seeks more time to finalize its 2024 annual report amid crucial restructuring talks. These discussions could reshape the company's financial landscape, influencing key figures in the upcoming report. A verdict on this extension is anticipated by mid-August 2025. Based in Thun, Switzerland, Meyer Burger is a notable entity on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

