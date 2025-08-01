MAX Automation: Tough Start, Promising Growth Ahead
MAX Automation SE navigated a turbulent start to 2025, facing hurdles yet glimpsing potential growth. Order intake lagged, sales dipped, and project delays hampered progress. However, a 5.7% rise in order intake hints at renewed customer interest. With revised forecasts and improved cash flow, MAX Automation is poised for a resilient recovery.
- MAX Automation SE experienced a challenging first half of 2025 with lower-than-expected order intake but initial signs of growth.
- Sales from continuing operations declined to EUR 154.4 million, mainly due to weaker order intake and project postponements.
- Operating result (EBITDA) decreased to EUR 3.9 million due to lower capacity utilization and postponed projects.
- Order intake rose by 5.7% to EUR 176.5 million, indicating a slight upturn in customer ordering activity.
- The 2025 forecast was revised, with expected sales between EUR 300 million and EUR 340 million and EBITDA between EUR 12 million and EUR 18 million.
- The MAX Group's operating cash flow improved, with a cash inflow of EUR 2.3 million, and the order backlog increased by 13.3% to EUR 174.8 million.
