MAX Automation: Tough Start, Promising Growth Ahead

MAX Automation SE experienced a challenging first half of 2025 with lower-than-expected order intake but initial signs of growth.

Sales from continuing operations declined to EUR 154.4 million, mainly due to weaker order intake and project postponements.

Operating result (EBITDA) decreased to EUR 3.9 million due to lower capacity utilization and postponed projects.

Order intake rose by 5.7% to EUR 176.5 million, indicating a slight upturn in customer ordering activity.

The 2025 forecast was revised, with expected sales between EUR 300 million and EUR 340 million and EBITDA between EUR 12 million and EUR 18 million.

The MAX Group's operating cash flow improved, with a cash inflow of EUR 2.3 million, and the order backlog increased by 13.3% to EUR 174.8 million.

The price of MAX Automation at the time of the news was 5,5900EUR and was down -2,10 % compared with the previous day.





