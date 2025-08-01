Novo Nordisk, KONAMI HOLDINGS & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|KONAMI HOLDINGS
|+11,21 %
|Unterhaltung
|🥈
|Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
|+5,26 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Daikin Kogyo
|+4,51 %
|Maschinenbau
|🟥
|WisdomTree
|-12,26 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Sumitomo Pharma
|-13,04 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Enovix Corporation
|-14,76 %
|Elektrogeräte
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Bayer
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Apple
|Hardware
|Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
|Maschinenbau
|Amazon
|Einzelhandel
|Coinbase
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Novo Nordisk
|177
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|BYD
|79
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|61
|Rohstoffe
|Atos
|46
|Informationstechnologie
|Tesla
|42
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|CECONOMY
|37
|Einzelhandel
KONAMI HOLDINGS
Wochenperformance: +9,32 %
Platz 1
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Wochenperformance: +5,37 %
Platz 2
Daikin Kogyo
Wochenperformance: -0,36 %
Platz 3
WisdomTree
Wochenperformance: -13,12 %
Platz 4
Sumitomo Pharma
Wochenperformance: +12,21 %
Platz 5
Enovix Corporation
Wochenperformance: -18,27 %
Platz 6
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -14,48 %
Platz 7
Bayer
Wochenperformance: -5,15 %
Platz 8
Apple
Wochenperformance: +1,73 %
Platz 9
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen
Wochenperformance: +31,03 %
Platz 10
Amazon
Wochenperformance: -3,54 %
Platz 11
Coinbase
Wochenperformance: -10,25 %
Platz 12
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -31,79 %
Platz 13
BYD
Wochenperformance: -9,22 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -14,48 %
Platz 15
Atos
Wochenperformance: +1,62 %
Platz 16
Tesla
Wochenperformance: +3,30 %
Platz 17
CECONOMY
Wochenperformance: +4,83 %
Platz 18
