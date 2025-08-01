BaFin's Audit Alert: Mutares' 2023 Financials Under Review
In the world of finance, transparency and compliance are paramount. BaFin's recent audit of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA underscores this commitment to clarity. Focusing on disclosures, Mutares embraces the audit, reinforcing its dedication to transparent reporting. With proactive steps already taken, Mutares continues its journey of strategic acquisitions and operational excellence.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- BaFin has initiated an audit of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA's annual financial statements as of December 31, 2023, focusing on disclosures in the notes and management report.
- The audit does not concern the company's financial figures from the balance sheet and income statement, nor does it impact the reported net income.
- Mutares supports the audit as part of its commitment to transparent reporting and believes it has complied with legal requirements.
- BaFin has raised concerns about possible violations regarding disclosures on receivables from affiliated companies and the scope of forecast information in the management report.
- Mutares has already included additional disclosures in its 2024 financial statements to address BaFin's concerns regarding receivables.
- Mutares is a listed private equity holding company that acquires companies in special situations, aiming for operational improvements before selling them after stabilization.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at mutares is on 12.08.2025.
The price of mutares at the time of the news was 25,30EUR and was down -15,74 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.224,86PKT (-1,60 %).
-14,98 %
-6,51 %
-17,17 %
-5,93 %
-5,78 %
+69,95 %
+218,05 %
+51,32 %
+19.256,06 %
ISIN:DE000A2NB650WKN:A2NB65
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte