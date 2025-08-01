BaFin's Audit Alert: Mutares' 2023 Financials Under Review

BaFin has initiated an audit of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA's annual financial statements as of December 31, 2023, focusing on disclosures in the notes and management report.

The audit does not concern the company's financial figures from the balance sheet and income statement, nor does it impact the reported net income.

Mutares supports the audit as part of its commitment to transparent reporting and believes it has complied with legal requirements.

BaFin has raised concerns about possible violations regarding disclosures on receivables from affiliated companies and the scope of forecast information in the management report.

Mutares has already included additional disclosures in its 2024 financial statements to address BaFin's concerns regarding receivables.

Mutares is a listed private equity holding company that acquires companies in special situations, aiming for operational improvements before selling them after stabilization.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at mutares is on 12.08.2025.

The price of mutares at the time of the news was 25,30EUR and was down -15,74 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.224,86PKT (-1,60 %).






