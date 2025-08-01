    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsmutares AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu mutares
    DAX, Workiva Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Workiva Registered (A) +20,54 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Bio-Rad Laboratories (A) +14,53 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 iRhythm Technologies +13,82 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Parrot -24,96 % Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Enovix Corporation -25,51 % Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Nikola Corporation -59,67 % Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Bayer Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Nurexone Biologic Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Novo Nordisk Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      mutares Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Coinbase Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 330 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Novo Nordisk 203 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 mutares 85 Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
      Atos 78 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Almonty Industries 77 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      BYD 69 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten




    DAX, Workiva Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.