DAX, Workiva Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Workiva Registered (A)
|+20,54 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Bio-Rad Laboratories (A)
|+14,53 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|iRhythm Technologies
|+13,82 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Parrot
|-24,96 %
|Sonstige Technologie
|🟥
|Enovix Corporation
|-25,51 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Nikola Corporation
|-59,67 %
|Fahrzeugindustrie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Bayer
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Nurexone Biologic
|Biotechnologie
|🥉
|Novo Nordisk
|Pharmaindustrie
|mutares
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|Coinbase
|Finanzdienstleistungen
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|330
|-
|🥈
|Novo Nordisk
|203
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|mutares
|85
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|Atos
|78
|Informationstechnologie
|Almonty Industries
|77
|Rohstoffe
|BYD
|69
|Fahrzeugindustrie
