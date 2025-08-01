    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsfox e-mobility AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu fox e-mobility
    fox e-mobility Unveils 2024 Financial Report Insights

    Fox e-mobility AG is navigating a pivotal phase, with no sales revenue in 2024 but ambitious plans for prototype development and strategic partnerships by 2026.

    • fox e-mobility AG's Annual Financial Report for 2024 was approved on August 1, 2025, and will be published on the company's website.
    • The company reported no revenue from vehicle sales in 2024, as it remains in the development phase.
    • An extraordinary write-down of EUR 67,057,000 led to an annual loss of EUR 68,028,000 for the fiscal year.
    • As of December 31, 2024, equity stood at EUR 16,000, while liabilities were EUR 6,266,000 and provisions amounted to EUR 757,000.
    • A cash capital increase of up to EUR 7,328,930 has been resolved, with 80% of proceeds aimed at prototype development.
    • The company plans a strategic realignment, including internalizing the first part of the development phase and seeking a partner for series production by Q3 2026.






