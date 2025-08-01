Commerzbank Shines in EBA Stress Test, Proving Resilience
Commerzbank's resilience shines through as its CET1 ratio shows improvement in the latest EBA stress test, underscoring stability amidst challenging economic conditions.
Foto: Frank Rumpenhorst - dpa
- Commerzbank's CET1 ratio in the adverse scenario of the EBA stress test is 9.6%, showing improvement from 9.5% in 2023.
- The stress effect on the CET1 ratio was 412 basis points, down from 464 basis points in the previous test.
- Chief Risk Officer Bernd Spalt emphasized the bank's resilience amid challenging macroeconomic conditions, ensuring customer reliability.
- The stress test assumed a severe recession in Germany, with a projected GDP decline of 7.5% over three years.
- Under the transitional regime, the CET1 ratio decreased to 10.5%, reflecting the application of EU transitional regulations.
- The stress test results will inform the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) but do not predict Commerzbank's future profits.
The next important date, The translation of "Ergebnis Q2 2025" to English is "Result Q2 2025.", at Commerzbank is on 06.08.2025.
The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 31,82EUR and was down -0,50 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index DAX was at 23.480,00PKT (-2,28 %).
-0,47 %
+6,02 %
+19,06 %
+35,69 %
+111,55 %
+377,52 %
+632,41 %
+166,86 %
-65,41 %
ISIN:DE000CBK1001WKN:CBK100
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte