Commerzbank Shines in EBA Stress Test, Proving Resilience

Commerzbank's CET1 ratio in the adverse scenario of the EBA stress test is 9.6%, showing improvement from 9.5% in 2023.

The stress effect on the CET1 ratio was 412 basis points, down from 464 basis points in the previous test.

Chief Risk Officer Bernd Spalt emphasized the bank's resilience amid challenging macroeconomic conditions, ensuring customer reliability.

The stress test assumed a severe recession in Germany, with a projected GDP decline of 7.5% over three years.

Under the transitional regime, the CET1 ratio decreased to 10.5%, reflecting the application of EU transitional regulations.

The stress test results will inform the Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) but do not predict Commerzbank's future profits.

The next important date, The translation of "Ergebnis Q2 2025" to English is "Result Q2 2025.", at Commerzbank is on 06.08.2025.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 31,82EUR and was down -0,50 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.480,00PKT (-2,28 %).





