Stabilus SE Faces Q3 2025 Challenges Amid Market and Currency Shifts

Stabilus SE's Q3 FY2025 revenue decreased by 9.9% to €316.0 million, with 4.6 percentage points of the decline due to currency effects.

Adjusted EBIT in Q3 FY2025 was €33.1 million, resulting in an adjusted EBIT margin of 10.5%.

The company reported a Q3 FY2025 profit of €10.1 million and an adjusted free cash flow of €33.3 million.

Stabilus SE amended its Facilities Agreement, adding a €150 million facility due in 2029 to provide more financial flexibility.

The company adjusted its FY2025 outlook to the lower end of its range, expecting revenue of approximately €1.3 billion, an adjusted EBIT margin of around 11%, and an adjusted free cash flow of about €105 million.

Revenue remained stable in the EMEA region, while it declined in the Americas and Asia-Pacific regions, with significant currency effects impacting the results.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung 9M GJ2025" to English is "Quarterly Report 9M FY2025.", at Stabilus is on 04.08.2025.

The price of Stabilus at the time of the news was 23,325EUR and was down -7,90 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,000EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,39 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.151,64PKT (+0,47 %).





