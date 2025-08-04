Cicor Technologies Acquires MADES, Boosts A&D Market Dominance

Cicor Technologies Ltd has completed the acquisition of 100% of the shares in Spanish electronics company MADES S.A.U., strengthening its position in the European aerospace and defence (A&D) market.

MADES, headquartered in Málaga, Spain, employs around 100 people and generated approximately EUR 29 million in sales in 2024, primarily from the A&D market.

The acquisition of MADES expands Cicor's presence in Spain and enhances its customer base, particularly in mission-critical applications, while maintaining high service and quality standards.

This acquisition follows Cicor's previous strategic expansions, including acquisitions in the UK and France, and a partnership in Switzerland, furthering its pan-European platform for A&D electronics.

Cicor's annual sales guidance for 2025 remains unchanged at CHF 620 to 650 million, including the MADES acquisition.

The US tariffs announced on 1 August 2025 have no material financial impact on Cicor, as non-exempt exports to the US accounted for only 0.8% of the Group’s revenue, with healthcare technology products being exempt under the Nairobi Protocol.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Cicor Technologies is on 15.10.2025.

The price of Cicor Technologies at the time of the news was 217,00EUR and was up +0,70 % compared with the previous day.






