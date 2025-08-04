Katjes Int'l Eyes 6.75% Bond Tap Until 09/28

Katjes International is considering a potential tap of its existing corporate bond to finance the acquisition of a 60% stake in Willy Bogner GmbH.

The bond, originally issued in September 2023, may be increased by EUR 65 million through a private placement.

Preliminary financials for the first half of 2025 are positive, with net revenue and EBITDA exceeding the previous year's figures.

The expected sale of a 23% stake in CPK is anticipated to generate up to EUR 80 million in Q4 2025, strengthening the company's credit profile and liquidity.

A final decision on the bond tap will depend on investor demand and market conditions, with ABG Sundal Collier AS approaching investors.

Katjes International focuses on branded consumer goods in Europe and holds significant stakes in various companies, including Candy Kittens Limited and Carambar & Co. (CPK).

The price of Katjes International Unternehmensanleihe 6,75 % bis 09/28 at the time of the news was 106,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.






