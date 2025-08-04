Katjes Int'l Eyes 6.75% Bond Tap Until 09/28
Katjes International eyes a strategic acquisition, exploring a bond increase to secure a majority stake in Willy Bogner GmbH, backed by strong financials and upcoming asset sales.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Katjes International is considering a potential tap of its existing corporate bond to finance the acquisition of a 60% stake in Willy Bogner GmbH.
- The bond, originally issued in September 2023, may be increased by EUR 65 million through a private placement.
- Preliminary financials for the first half of 2025 are positive, with net revenue and EBITDA exceeding the previous year's figures.
- The expected sale of a 23% stake in CPK is anticipated to generate up to EUR 80 million in Q4 2025, strengthening the company's credit profile and liquidity.
- A final decision on the bond tap will depend on investor demand and market conditions, with ABG Sundal Collier AS approaching investors.
- Katjes International focuses on branded consumer goods in Europe and holds significant stakes in various companies, including Candy Kittens Limited and Carambar & Co. (CPK).
The price of Katjes International Unternehmensanleihe 6,75 % bis 09/28 at the time of the news was 106,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
-0,74 %
-2,57 %
-2,21 %
-1,76 %
-1,76 %
+4,36 %
ISIN:NO0012888769WKN:A30V78
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.