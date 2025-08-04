Katjes Int'l Eyes 6.75% Bond Tap Until 09/28

    StartseitevorwärtsAnleihenvorwärtsKatjes International Unternehmensanleihe 6,75 % bis 09/28 AnleihevorwärtsNachrichten zu Katjes International Unternehmensanleihe 6,75 % bis 09/28
    Katjes International eyes a strategic acquisition, exploring a bond increase to secure a majority stake in Willy Bogner GmbH, backed by strong financials and upcoming asset sales.

    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • Katjes International is considering a potential tap of its existing corporate bond to finance the acquisition of a 60% stake in Willy Bogner GmbH.
    • The bond, originally issued in September 2023, may be increased by EUR 65 million through a private placement.
    • Preliminary financials for the first half of 2025 are positive, with net revenue and EBITDA exceeding the previous year's figures.
    • The expected sale of a 23% stake in CPK is anticipated to generate up to EUR 80 million in Q4 2025, strengthening the company's credit profile and liquidity.
    • A final decision on the bond tap will depend on investor demand and market conditions, with ABG Sundal Collier AS approaching investors.
    • Katjes International focuses on branded consumer goods in Europe and holds significant stakes in various companies, including Candy Kittens Limited and Carambar & Co. (CPK).

    The price of Katjes International Unternehmensanleihe 6,75 % bis 09/28 at the time of the news was 106,00EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


    Katjes International Unternehmensanleihe 6,75 % bis 09/28

    ISIN:NO0012888769WKN:A30V78





