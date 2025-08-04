    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAIXTRON AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu AIXTRON

    ANALYSE-FLASH

    Jefferies hebt Ziel für Aixtron auf 14 Euro - 'Hold'

    NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Aixtron nach Halbjahreszahlen von 12,40 auf 14,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Vor einer Erholung des Geschäfts mit Anlagen zur Herstellung von Computer- und Elektronikchips auf Basis von Gallium-Nitrid (GaN) und Siliziumkarbid (SiC) dürfte sich beim Aktienkurs unter dem Strich wenig tun, schrieb Janardan Menon in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Mit Blick auf SiC dürfte der Branchenwandel hin zu größeren Wafern den nächsten Investitionszyklus der Kunden von Aixtron antreiben. Mit Blick auf GaN sei der nächste Aufschwung aber schwerer vorhersagbar. Grundsätzlich blickt der Experte aber durchaus zuversichtlich auf Aixtron./rob/mis/zb

    Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.08.2025 / 17:36 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.08.2025 / 20:00 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

    -----------------------
    dpa-AFX Broker - die Trader News von dpa-AFX
    -----------------------

