Jefferies hebt Ziel für Aixtron auf 14 Euro - 'Hold'

Estimate is for 30% of the order intake in 2025 to come from 150mm G10-AsP the tool of record for this application.

Aixtron released 2 PR messages in 2025 on this application, from Nokia and from Smart Photonics. Nokia now uses the Aixtron tools also in their US facility.

33-50% of 2025 equipment revenue to come from this application incl. the LED needed for Datacom.

Look at page 7 and 8 of the presentation: https://www.aixtron.com/en/investors/publications#ir-present…





AI and Datacenters next to full selfdriving cars are the drivers for this application with Nvidia leading the pack.

Aixtron expects to ship all orders from the backlog

Aixtron calls it the architecture of future datacenter power supply. SiC will be used when convertion from AC to DC takes place and GaN at 1st and 2 transition from 800 HVDC down to 54V and 12V

If and when Infineon and/or Navitas signal that they are shipping commercial products the infliction point has been reached.

China Gan is not dead.

GaN revenue in H2 will be stronger than in H1.

Revenue to the Americas was already strong in H1 compared to previous year H1. My interpretation Nokia & Navitas ordered tools of record.





All my personal recollection from my private notes.





Auf lange Sicht ist Aixtron eine klare Wachstumsstory. Was jeder einzelne daraus macht ist indivual choice of time and risk management. Ich gebe kein Stück aus der Hand.

Gruß

