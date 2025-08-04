ANALYSE-FLASH
Jefferies hebt Ziel für Aixtron auf 14 Euro - 'Hold'
- Jefferies hebt Kursziel für Aixtron auf 14 Euro an.
- Einstufung bleibt bei "Hold", wenig Kursbewegung erwartet.
- Zuversicht auf SiC-Wachstum, GaN schwerer vorhersehbar.
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel für Aixtron nach Halbjahreszahlen von 12,40 auf 14,00 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Vor einer Erholung des Geschäfts mit Anlagen zur Herstellung von Computer- und Elektronikchips auf Basis von Gallium-Nitrid (GaN) und Siliziumkarbid (SiC) dürfte sich beim Aktienkurs unter dem Strich wenig tun, schrieb Janardan Menon in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Mit Blick auf SiC dürfte der Branchenwandel hin zu größeren Wafern den nächsten Investitionszyklus der Kunden von Aixtron antreiben. Mit Blick auf GaN sei der nächste Aufschwung aber schwerer vorhersagbar. Grundsätzlich blickt der Experte aber durchaus zuversichtlich auf Aixtron./rob/mis/zb
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.08.2025 / 17:36 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.08.2025 / 20:00 / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Die AIXTRON Aktie wird zum Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung der Nachricht mit einem Minus von -0,52 % und einem Kurs von 14,32 auf Tradegate (04. August 2025, 12:33 Uhr) gehandelt.
Auf 7 Tage gesehen hat sich der Kurs der AIXTRON Aktie um -7,49 % verändert. Der Verlust auf 30 Tage beträgt -12,40 %.
Die Marktkapitalisierung von AIXTRON bezifferte sich zuletzt auf 1,61 Mrd..
AIXTRON zahlte zuletzt (2025) eine Dividende von 0,1500. Das entsprach einer Dividendenrendite von 1,1200 %.
Die letzten 6 Analysten haben ein durchschnittliches Kursziel von 14,333EUR. Das niedrigste Kursziel von Analysten liegt bei 12,000EUR und das höchste Kursziel liegt bei 20,000EUR was eine Bandbreite von -15,55 %/+40,75 % bedeutet.
Optoelectronics
Estimate is for 30% of the order intake in 2025 to come from 150mm G10-AsP the tool of record for this application.
Aixtron released 2 PR messages in 2025 on this application, from Nokia and from Smart Photonics. Nokia now uses the Aixtron tools also in their US facility.
33-50% of 2025 equipment revenue to come from this application incl. the LED needed for Datacom.
Look at page 7 and 8 of the presentation: https://www.aixtron.com/en/investors/publications#ir-present…
AI and Datacenters next to full selfdriving cars are the drivers for this application with Nvidia leading the pack.
Aixtron expects to ship all orders from the backlog
GaN
Bild: //assets.wallstreet-online.de/_media/10478/board/20250731193930-aixtron.png
Aixtron calls it the architecture of future datacenter power supply. SiC will be used when convertion from AC to DC takes place and GaN at 1st and 2 transition from 800 HVDC down to 54V and 12V
If and when Infineon and/or Navitas signal that they are shipping commercial products the infliction point has been reached.
China Gan is not dead.
GaN revenue in H2 will be stronger than in H1.
Gruß
order intake & order backlog
Aixtron still has the upper end of the guidance range in sight. To reach it individual customers would have to come up with the prognosed orders. “Shooting for a strong Q4”
To get to the midpoint of the revenue guidance, new orders in the range of 80-100 Million have to be received in Q3 or as late early Q4 for standard products, where the parts needed are in stock.
SiC
There is an oversupply of 6’ tools standing around idly in China. Enough to supply 2 to 3 times the world demand at the moment.
Why does Aixtron still ship SiC tools to China, with a major order received and shipped in H1? 45% of H1 Rev. was from SiC.
6’ tools from competition (Tokio Electron und Amec) can not be upgraded
6’ tools from Aixtron G5ww (warm wall) can not be upgraded
G10 SiC tools from Aixtron can be upgraded and they shipped 6 and 8’ to China.
Why 8’ tools? Uniformity of the 8’ wafer is superior to 6’ wafer of the early days. 8’ wafer have a much bigger surface and yield than 6’ wafers.
Early SiC dies were:
2x2mm = 4mm2
5x5mm = 25mm2
now 10x10mm = 100mm2
So for inverters one needs only 1 or 2 dies (100mm2) instead of 25 or 50 of 4mm2 which need to be bonded and wired together. Costs are coming down massively if you use 8’ and produce 10x10mm dies.
Amec just released an 8' tool too ("no idea how good the competition is"). Aixtron estimates its market share in China for 8' to be 50-60%
Ich nutze diese Gelegenheit noch einmal den Auszug aus dem STM call zu wiederholen der leider wegmoderiert wurde.
"What I can say in silicon carbide, the main important for us now is to close the 6-inch as fast as we can, start the 8-inch, adjust the capacity to the market demand. And we confirm that we strongly believe that we can keep 30% market share on this market. Different past 2, 3 years ago, for sure. But okay, we’re adapting ourselves and silicon carbide midterm, okay, will be a growth driver of the company."
https://de.marketscreener.com/kurs/aktie/STMICROELECTRONICS-…
Schnell den Transit von 6 auf 8' herstellen lese ich da heraus. Und man könnte jetzt interpretieren 6' nicht upgradable.
IFX mit der weltgrößten 200mm (8') SiC Fab in Malaysia mit Auslieferungen seit März 2025. https://www.infineon.com/press-release/2024/infxx202408-133
Gruß
Es gab so viele Analystenfragen wie noch nie.
Der Call musste nach 75 Minuten geschlossen werden, obwohl es noch Fragen gegeben hätte.
Ich fange mal an mit
Micro LED
Orders in H1 were for R&D tools and pilot lines.
Infliction point not yet known
Market could go either way
- premium automotiv, eyewear and Cell phones against upcharges
or
- mass market TV and cell phones where many tools would be needed
LED
weak demand for R/O/Y tools
US-Tariffs
the current setup (handshake agreement POTUS - UvdL) is calling for 0 taxes on semiconductor equipment.