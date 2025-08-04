JDC Group Secures 60% Stake in FMK Compare & HVG Hanse!

JDC Group AG has signed a purchase agreement to acquire 60% of the shares in FMK Compare GmbH and HVG Hanse GmbH.

The acquisition aims to enhance customer access for JDC's sales partners and improve the utilization of its insurance platform.

The total purchase price includes a fixed component in the mid-double-digit million euro range and variable earn-out payments in the low-double-digit million euro range.

JDC Group AG is raising its 2025 revenue forecast to EUR 260-280 million and EBITDA forecast to EUR 20.5-22.5 million, with an expected EBITDA of at least EUR 35 million for 2026.

The acquisition will be financed through a EUR 70 million senior secured floating rate bond, with potential for an increase to EUR 160 million through a tap issuance.

Closing of the acquisition is expected by the end of September 2025, with an option for acquiring the remaining 40% of the FMK Group.

