JDC Group Acquires FMK, Boosts 2026 Earnings Forecast
JDC Group AG's acquisition of FMK Group promises to redefine platform growth, backed by a €70 million bond and ambitious financial targets, leveraging FMK's digital expertise for enhanced profitability.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- JDC Group AG's subsidiary, Jung, DMS & Cie., has acquired a 60% stake in FMK Group to enhance platform growth and customer access.
- The acquisition will be financed through a senior secured floating rate bond of EUR 70 million, with a four-year term.
- JDC Group has raised its revenue forecast for 2025 to EUR 260-280 million and EBITDA to EUR 20.5-22.5 million, with an expected EBITDA of at least EUR 35 million for 2026.
- FMK Group specializes in digital lead generation and has facilitated over 400,000 transactions in 2024, primarily in the insurance sector.
- The integration of FMK is expected to significantly increase JDC's platform profitability and accelerate revenue growth, aiming for a consolidated EBITDA increase of at least 50% by 2026.
- FMK will continue to operate independently while generating recurring revenues from transactions in the insurance and financial products segments.
The next important date, "Earnings Call for the Half-Year Financial Statements 2025", at JDC Group is on 14.08.2025.
The price of JDC Group at the time of the news was 27,10EUR and was up +5,86 % compared with the previous day.
