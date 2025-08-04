    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsJDC Group AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu JDC Group
    21 Aufrufe 21 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    JDC Group Acquires FMK, Boosts 2026 Earnings Forecast

    JDC Group AG's acquisition of FMK Group promises to redefine platform growth, backed by a €70 million bond and ambitious financial targets, leveraging FMK's digital expertise for enhanced profitability.

    JDC Group Acquires FMK, Boosts 2026 Earnings Forecast
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • JDC Group AG's subsidiary, Jung, DMS & Cie., has acquired a 60% stake in FMK Group to enhance platform growth and customer access.
    • The acquisition will be financed through a senior secured floating rate bond of EUR 70 million, with a four-year term.
    • JDC Group has raised its revenue forecast for 2025 to EUR 260-280 million and EBITDA to EUR 20.5-22.5 million, with an expected EBITDA of at least EUR 35 million for 2026.
    • FMK Group specializes in digital lead generation and has facilitated over 400,000 transactions in 2024, primarily in the insurance sector.
    • The integration of FMK is expected to significantly increase JDC's platform profitability and accelerate revenue growth, aiming for a consolidated EBITDA increase of at least 50% by 2026.
    • FMK will continue to operate independently while generating recurring revenues from transactions in the insurance and financial products segments.

    The next important date, "Earnings Call for the Half-Year Financial Statements 2025", at JDC Group is on 14.08.2025.

    The price of JDC Group at the time of the news was 27,10EUR and was up +5,86 % compared with the previous day.


    JDC Group

    +6,64 %
    -4,15 %
    +7,63 %
    +28,28 %
    +18,69 %
    +25,74 %
    +211,27 %
    +689,31 %
    +165,05 %
    ISIN:DE000A0B9N37WKN:A0B9N3





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    Autor
    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    JDC Group Acquires FMK, Boosts 2026 Earnings Forecast JDC Group AG's acquisition of FMK Group promises to redefine platform growth, backed by a €70 million bond and ambitious financial targets, leveraging FMK's digital expertise for enhanced profitability.