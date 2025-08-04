JDC Group Acquires FMK, Boosts 2026 Earnings Forecast

JDC Group AG's subsidiary, Jung, DMS & Cie., has acquired a 60% stake in FMK Group to enhance platform growth and customer access.

The acquisition will be financed through a senior secured floating rate bond of EUR 70 million, with a four-year term.

JDC Group has raised its revenue forecast for 2025 to EUR 260-280 million and EBITDA to EUR 20.5-22.5 million, with an expected EBITDA of at least EUR 35 million for 2026.

FMK Group specializes in digital lead generation and has facilitated over 400,000 transactions in 2024, primarily in the insurance sector.

The integration of FMK is expected to significantly increase JDC's platform profitability and accelerate revenue growth, aiming for a consolidated EBITDA increase of at least 50% by 2026.

FMK will continue to operate independently while generating recurring revenues from transactions in the insurance and financial products segments.

The next important date, "Earnings Call for the Half-Year Financial Statements 2025", at JDC Group is on 14.08.2025.

