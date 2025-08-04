DAX, Commscope Holding & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Commscope Holding
|+73,33 %
|Netzwerktechnik
|🥈
|Clara Technologies
|+23,08 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|IDEXX Laboratories
|+21,68 %
|Biotechnologie
|🟥
|TG Therapeutics
|-16,63 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|HNI
|-19,07 %
|Baugewerbe
|🟥
|Replimune Group
|-30,69 %
|Biotechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Atos
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Foremost Clean Energy
|Rohstoffe
|AIXTRON
|Halbleiter
|ThyssenKrupp
|Stahl und Bergbau
|Kuros Biosciences
|Biotechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|197
|-
|🥈
|Novo Nordisk
|37
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥉
|Almonty Industries
|35
|Rohstoffe
|TeamViewer
|31
|Informationstechnologie
|BioNTech
|31
|Biotechnologie
|Tesla
|28
|Fahrzeugindustrie
Commscope Holding
Wochenperformance: +55,88 %
Platz 1
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: -33,20 %
Platz 2
IDEXX Laboratories
Wochenperformance: -4,72 %
Platz 3
TG Therapeutics
Wochenperformance: -3,31 %
Platz 4
HNI
Wochenperformance: -2,27 %
Platz 5
Replimune Group
Wochenperformance: +146,30 %
Platz 6
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: -33,20 %
Platz 7
Atos
Wochenperformance: +0,02 %
Platz 8
Foremost Clean Energy
Wochenperformance: +9,71 %
Platz 9
AIXTRON
Wochenperformance: -7,49 %
Platz 10
ThyssenKrupp
Wochenperformance: -9,89 %
Platz 11
Kuros Biosciences
Wochenperformance: +2,49 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -3,80 %
Platz 13
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -31,80 %
Platz 14
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: -2,37 %
Platz 15
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -5,76 %
Platz 16
BioNTech
Wochenperformance: -6,72 %
Platz 17
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -3,75 %
Platz 18
