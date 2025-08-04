    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsThyssenKrupp AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ThyssenKrupp
    DAX, Commscope Holding & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    Foto: Rolf Vennenbern - dpa

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Commscope Holding +73,33 % Netzwerktechnik Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Clara Technologies +23,08 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 IDEXX Laboratories +21,68 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 TG Therapeutics -16,63 % Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 HNI -19,07 % Baugewerbe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Replimune Group -30,69 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Atos Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Foremost Clean Energy Rohstoffe Nachrichten
      AIXTRON Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
      ThyssenKrupp Stahl und Bergbau Forum Nachrichten
      Kuros Biosciences Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 197 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Novo Nordisk 37 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Almonty Industries 35 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
      TeamViewer 31 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      BioNTech 31 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla 28 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    DAX, Commscope Holding & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.