BE-EEIG prepares class action lawsuit against allegedly fraudulent crypto projects - close cooperation with international authorities
Vienna (ots) - The BE E uropean E conomic I nterest G rouping (BE-EEIG), which
specialises in investigating international economic crime, is looking for
victims of the crypto projects SAFIR, ZENIQ, XPRO, GSPartners & APERTUM. Based
on extensive research, witness statements and incriminating documents, a class
action lawsuit is currently being prepared.
SAFIR/ZENIQ: Crypto promises without substance
SAFIR and ZENIQ were advertised as technological innovations with the 'ZENIQ
Hub'. In reality, investors report that devices were never delivered, support
was lacking and cash flows were non-transparent.
The successor projects Xera.Pro/XPRO, VOO and Vision.One are also suspected of
continuing to be linked to the initiators of SAFIR/ZENIQ. The Austrian Financial
Market Authority (FMA) and the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority
(BaFin) have already warned against the parties involved.
APERTUM: Critical developments
APERTUM is under regulatory pressure due to the allegedly misleading
distribution of unregistered APTM tokens. The media criticises opaque
structures, offshore companies and parallels to GSPartners. Those affected
report delayed payments and blocked accounts.
Investigation and class action lawsuit in preparation
'Our research is based on reliable evidence and international cooperation,'
emphasizes BE-EEIG C.E.O Mr Ben Ecker. 'Now it's time to hold the perpetrators
accountable and get justice for those who have been harmed.'
Call to victims
Have you lost money with SAFIR, ZENIQ, XPRO, GSPartners or APERTUM? Get in touch
now at http://www.be-eeig.com ! Together, we can increase your chances of
getting your money back.
If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact us!
https://be-ewiv.com/#Contact
Contact:
BE European Economic Interest Grouping (BE-EEIG)
Bernhard Ecker, CEO
Phone: +43 (1) 2051085428
Email: mailto:info@be-eeig.com
Website: https://be-eeig.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180469/6090093
OTS: BE European Economic Interest Group
