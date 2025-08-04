BE-EEIG prepares class action lawsuit against allegedly fraudulent crypto projects - close cooperation with international authorities

Vienna (ots) - The BE E uropean E conomic I nterest G rouping (BE-EEIG), which

specialises in investigating international economic crime, is looking for

victims of the crypto projects SAFIR, ZENIQ, XPRO, GSPartners & APERTUM. Based

on extensive research, witness statements and incriminating documents, a class

action lawsuit is currently being prepared.



SAFIR/ZENIQ: Crypto promises without substance





SAFIR and ZENIQ were advertised as technological innovations with the 'ZENIQ

Hub'. In reality, investors report that devices were never delivered, support

was lacking and cash flows were non-transparent.



The successor projects Xera.Pro/XPRO, VOO and Vision.One are also suspected of

continuing to be linked to the initiators of SAFIR/ZENIQ. The Austrian Financial

Market Authority (FMA) and the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority

(BaFin) have already warned against the parties involved.



APERTUM: Critical developments



APERTUM is under regulatory pressure due to the allegedly misleading

distribution of unregistered APTM tokens. The media criticises opaque

structures, offshore companies and parallels to GSPartners. Those affected

report delayed payments and blocked accounts.



Investigation and class action lawsuit in preparation



'Our research is based on reliable evidence and international cooperation,'

emphasizes BE-EEIG C.E.O Mr Ben Ecker. 'Now it's time to hold the perpetrators

accountable and get justice for those who have been harmed.'



Call to victims



Have you lost money with SAFIR, ZENIQ, XPRO, GSPartners or APERTUM? Get in touch

now at http://www.be-eeig.com ! Together, we can increase your chances of

getting your money back.



If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact us!

https://be-ewiv.com/#Contact



Contact:



BE European Economic Interest Grouping (BE-EEIG)

Bernhard Ecker, CEO

Phone: +43 (1) 2051085428

Email: mailto:info@be-eeig.com

Website: https://be-eeig.com



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180469/6090093

OTS: BE European Economic Interest Group







