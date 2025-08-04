    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    BE-EEIG prepares class action lawsuit against allegedly fraudulent crypto projects - close cooperation with international authorities

    Vienna (ots) - The BE E uropean E conomic I nterest G rouping (BE-EEIG), which
    specialises in investigating international economic crime, is looking for
    victims of the crypto projects SAFIR, ZENIQ, XPRO, GSPartners & APERTUM. Based
    on extensive research, witness statements and incriminating documents, a class
    action lawsuit is currently being prepared.

    SAFIR/ZENIQ: Crypto promises without substance

    SAFIR and ZENIQ were advertised as technological innovations with the 'ZENIQ
    Hub'. In reality, investors report that devices were never delivered, support
    was lacking and cash flows were non-transparent.

    The successor projects Xera.Pro/XPRO, VOO and Vision.One are also suspected of
    continuing to be linked to the initiators of SAFIR/ZENIQ. The Austrian Financial
    Market Authority (FMA) and the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority
    (BaFin) have already warned against the parties involved.

    APERTUM: Critical developments

    APERTUM is under regulatory pressure due to the allegedly misleading
    distribution of unregistered APTM tokens. The media criticises opaque
    structures, offshore companies and parallels to GSPartners. Those affected
    report delayed payments and blocked accounts.

    Investigation and class action lawsuit in preparation

    'Our research is based on reliable evidence and international cooperation,'
    emphasizes BE-EEIG C.E.O Mr Ben Ecker. 'Now it's time to hold the perpetrators
    accountable and get justice for those who have been harmed.'

    Call to victims

    Have you lost money with SAFIR, ZENIQ, XPRO, GSPartners or APERTUM? Get in touch
    now at http://www.be-eeig.com ! Together, we can increase your chances of
    getting your money back.

    If you have any further questions, please do not hesitate to contact us!
    https://be-ewiv.com/#Contact

    Contact:

    BE European Economic Interest Grouping (BE-EEIG)
    Bernhard Ecker, CEO
    Phone: +43 (1) 2051085428
    Email: mailto:info@be-eeig.com
    Website: https://be-eeig.com

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/180469/6090093
    OTS: BE European Economic Interest Group




