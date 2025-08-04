Gerresheimer: Moulded Glass Spin-Off Sparks Sales Buzz

Gerresheimer AG plans to separate its Moulded Glass business and initiate a sales process for it.

The Moulded Glass unit, now a "Powerhouse," has eight production plants across Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

In 2024, the Moulded Glass business generated approximately EUR 735 million in revenue with an adjusted EBITDA margin of around 20%.

The separation is part of Gerresheimer's strategic transformation to focus solely on the pharma and biotech industries.

Gerresheimer has invested around EUR 100 million in modernizing its Moulded Glass production facilities, including a new energy-efficient furnace.

The company will provide further updates on the separation process at its Capital Markets Day on October 15, 2025.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q3), at Gerresheimer is on 10.10.2025.

