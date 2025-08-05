Unveiling Adtran Networks' Q2 2025 Performance
Adtran Networks SE's Q2 2025 financials reveal a revenue rise to EUR 109.7 million amid profitability hurdles, as the company gears up for its next earnings report in November.
- Adtran Networks SE reported Q2 2025 revenues of EUR 109.7 million, a 1.5% increase year-over-year.
- Pro forma gross profit decreased by 4.7% to EUR 36.2 million, representing 33.0% of revenues.
- The company experienced a pro forma EBIT loss of EUR 7.4 million, compared to a loss of EUR 2.7 million in Q2 2024.
- The loss was attributed to higher costs of goods sold and increased investments in R&D, selling, and marketing.
- Adtran Networks SE will publish its Q3 2025 financial results on November 7, 2025.
- The company emphasizes that pro forma financial results are supplemental and not prepared in accordance with IFRS.
