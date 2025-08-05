    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAdtran Networks AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Adtran Networks
    Unveiling Adtran Networks' Q2 2025 Performance

    Adtran Networks SE's Q2 2025 financials reveal a revenue rise to EUR 109.7 million amid profitability hurdles, as the company gears up for its next earnings report in November.

    • Adtran Networks SE reported Q2 2025 revenues of EUR 109.7 million, a 1.5% increase year-over-year.
    • Pro forma gross profit decreased by 4.7% to EUR 36.2 million, representing 33.0% of revenues.
    • The company experienced a pro forma EBIT loss of EUR 7.4 million, compared to a loss of EUR 2.7 million in Q2 2024.
    • The loss was attributed to higher costs of goods sold and increased investments in R&D, selling, and marketing.
    • Adtran Networks SE will publish its Q3 2025 financial results on November 7, 2025.
    • The company emphasizes that pro forma financial results are supplemental and not prepared in accordance with IFRS.

    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
