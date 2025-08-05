Breaking News: Urgent Ad Hoc Announcement Under Art. 53 LR
Oerlikon navigated turbulent markets with resilience, excelling in aerospace and defense, while strategic shifts aim to counter challenges in other sectors.
Foto: Superingo - stock.adobe.com
- Oerlikon maintained stable order intake in H1 2025 despite challenging market conditions, with strong performance in aerospace, defense, and medical sectors.
- Sales declined by 3% at constant FX, primarily due to weaknesses in general industry, tooling, automotive, and luxury markets.
- Operational EBITDA margin was 16.7%, affected by lower sales, negative mix effects, and foreign exchange impacts.
- Oerlikon adjusted its outlook due to market uncertainties, expecting flat to slightly lower sales at constant FX and an operational EBITDA margin between 17.5% and 17.0%.
- Additional structural cost-out measures were initiated to support profitability, with some margin-supporting effects expected in H2 2025.
- Oerlikon signed an agreement to sell Barmag to Rieter for CHF 850 million, with the potential to reach CHF 950 million including earn-out, as part of its strategy to focus on core operations.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at OC Oerlikon Inc. Pfaeffikon is on 05.08.2025.
-1,94 %
-0,56 %
+4,26 %
+12,55 %
-15,16 %
-45,26 %
-42,53 %
-62,46 %
-44,43 %
ISIN:CH0000816824WKN:863037
