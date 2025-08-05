WashTec AG: Q2 EBIT Surges 10.4%, Boosting 2025 Growth
WashTec AG's financial journey in 2025 is marked by impressive growth and strategic foresight, setting a robust foundation for future success.
- WashTec AG reported a revenue growth of 5.6% in the first half of 2025, reaching €232.5 million compared to €220.2 million in the previous year.
- EBIT increased by 6.0% to €17.6 million, maintaining an EBIT margin of 7.6%.
- The second quarter saw a significant 10.4% increase in EBIT, totaling €12.7 million, primarily driven by strong performance in the Europe and other segment.
- Free cash flow for the first half of 2025 was €20.0 million, slightly down from €20.1 million in the prior year.
- Orders received for equipment were significantly higher compared to the same period last year, contributing to an increased order backlog in both Europe and North America.
- WashTec confirmed its guidance for fiscal year 2025, assuming no significant negative impact from global trade conflicts or US tariff policies.
