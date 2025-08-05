HAMBORNER REIT AG Grows Steadily in Q2 2025

HAMBORNER REIT AG's operational performance in Q2 2025 was in line with expectations, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Income from rents and leases decreased by 2.1% to €45.7 million, mainly due to recent property disposals.

Funds from operations (FFO) fell by 12.1% to €24.9 million, with FFO per share dropping to €0.31.

The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio increased to 44.3% after dividend payout, while the net asset value (NAV) per share decreased by 2.9% to €9.51.

The fair value of the property portfolio declined by €34.7 million to €1,406.3 million due to property disposals and impairments.

The company reaffirmed its 2025 earnings forecast, expecting income from rents and leases between €89.5 million and €90.5 million, and FFO between €44.0 million and €46.0 million.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Hamborner REIT is on 05.08.2025.

