HAMBORNER REIT AG Grows Steadily in Q2 2025
HAMBORNER REIT AG navigated Q2 2025's economic challenges with resilience, maintaining its earnings forecast despite dips in rental income and FFO due to strategic property disposals.
- HAMBORNER REIT AG's operational performance in Q2 2025 was in line with expectations, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment.
- Income from rents and leases decreased by 2.1% to €45.7 million, mainly due to recent property disposals.
- Funds from operations (FFO) fell by 12.1% to €24.9 million, with FFO per share dropping to €0.31.
- The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio increased to 44.3% after dividend payout, while the net asset value (NAV) per share decreased by 2.9% to €9.51.
- The fair value of the property portfolio declined by €34.7 million to €1,406.3 million due to property disposals and impairments.
- The company reaffirmed its 2025 earnings forecast, expecting income from rents and leases between €89.5 million and €90.5 million, and FFO between €44.0 million and €46.0 million.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Hamborner REIT is on 05.08.2025.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.105,32PKT (+0,20 %).
