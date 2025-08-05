Rational AG Thrives: Stellar Q2 2025 Performance

Rational AG reported sales revenues of 311 million euros in Q2 2025, totaling 606 million euros for the first half of the year.

The company experienced strong growth in North America and Europe, with sales up 11% and 9% respectively, while sales in Asia decreased by 16%.

The EBIT margin was 26.1% in Q2 and 25.3% for the first half of 2025, with total operating costs increasing by 8%.

Rational AG's employee count rose to 2,795 by the end of June 2025, with most new hires in sales organizations.

The company confirmed its growth outlook, expecting sales revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage range, but anticipates the EBIT margin to be in the lower section of the forecast range due to US import tariffs and exchange rate performance.

Rational AG is a global leader in innovative cooking systems, with a market share of 50% and a strong product portfolio including iCombi, iVario, and iHexagon systems.

The next important date, Financial Figures / Half-Year 2025 Conference Call, at Rational is on 05.08.2025.

