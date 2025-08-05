Aurubis AG: Strong Results Lead to Upgraded Forecast!

Aurubis AG reported robust operating earnings before taxes (EBT) of €286 million for the first nine months of fiscal year 2024/25, with operating EBITDA nearly matching the previous year's figure at €462 million.

The company's results were driven by higher metal results and increased revenues from sulfuric acid and copper product sales, while net cash flow significantly exceeded the prior year at €357 million.

Aurubis has sharpened its annual forecast, expecting operating EBT for 2024/25 to be between €330 and €370 million, compared to the previous range of €300 to €400 million.

Over 70% of the €1.7 billion earmarked for strategic projects has been invested, with these projects expected to contribute an additional annual EBITDA of around €260 million in the future.

The commissioning of the Aurubis Richmond US site, the first secondary smelter for multimetal recycling in the United States, is a major milestone in the company's growth strategy.

Aurubis is refining its corporate strategy and will present the results at the Capital Market Day on October 8, 2025, while maintaining a solid funding base with an operating equity ratio of 56.1%.

