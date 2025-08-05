    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsContinental AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Continental
    Continental Drives Automotive Earnings with Solid Growth

    Continental AG's Q2 2025 results show resilience with a 66% net income surge, while sales dipped. Automotive and Tires sectors excelled, paving the way for future growth and innovation.

    Foto: Tobias Arhelger - stock.adobe.com
    • Continental AG reported consolidated sales of €9.6 billion in Q2 2025, a decrease of 4.1% compared to Q2 2024.
    • The adjusted EBIT for Q2 2025 was €834 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.7%. Without IFRS 5, the adjusted EBIT would have been €597 million.
    • Net income for Q2 2025 was €506 million, a 66% increase from Q2 2024.
    • The Automotive group sector showed significant improvement, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 9.0% in Q2 2025, and plans for a stock exchange listing on September 18, 2025.
    • The Tires group sector achieved a double-digit adjusted EBIT margin despite challenges from tariffs and exchange rates.
    • ContiTech's adjusted EBIT margin increased compared to the first quarter of 2025, with a focus on innovation and future-oriented solutions.

    The next important date, Press release on the half-year financial report, at Continental is on 05.08.2025.

    The price of Continental at the time of the news was 72,98EUR and was down -0,31 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 73,01EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,04 % since publication.
    At this time, the index DAX was at 23.852,00PKT (+0,07 %).


    Continental

    ISIN:DE0005439004WKN:543900





