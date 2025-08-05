Continental Drives Automotive Earnings with Solid Growth

Continental AG reported consolidated sales of €9.6 billion in Q2 2025, a decrease of 4.1% compared to Q2 2024.

The adjusted EBIT for Q2 2025 was €834 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 8.7%. Without IFRS 5, the adjusted EBIT would have been €597 million.

Net income for Q2 2025 was €506 million, a 66% increase from Q2 2024.

The Automotive group sector showed significant improvement, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 9.0% in Q2 2025, and plans for a stock exchange listing on September 18, 2025.

The Tires group sector achieved a double-digit adjusted EBIT margin despite challenges from tariffs and exchange rates.

ContiTech's adjusted EBIT margin increased compared to the first quarter of 2025, with a focus on innovation and future-oriented solutions.

The next important date, Press release on the half-year financial report, at Continental is on 05.08.2025.

The price of Continental at the time of the news was 72,98EUR and was down -0,31 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 73,01EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,04 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.852,00PKT (+0,07 %).





