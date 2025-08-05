Almonty Industries, Vimeo & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Vimeo
|+13,94 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|BWX Technologies
|+10,77 %
|Maschinenbau
|🥉
|Iluka Resources
|+10,36 %
|Rohstoffe
|🟥
|Kyndryl Holdings Incorporation
|-11,75 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals
|-14,92 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Inspire Medical Systems
|-20,00 %
|Gesundheitswesen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Palantir
|Informationstechnologie
|ThyssenKrupp
|Stahl und Bergbau
|Figma Incorporation Registered (A)
|Informationstechnologie
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Almonty Industries
|77
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|Palantir
|51
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Evotec
|50
|Biotechnologie
|Novo Nordisk
|48
|Pharmaindustrie
|BioNTech
|47
|Biotechnologie
|Tesla
|43
|Fahrzeugindustrie
