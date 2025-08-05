    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsVertex Pharmaceuticals AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Vertex Pharmaceuticals
    Almonty Industries, Vimeo & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Vimeo +13,94 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 BWX Technologies +10,77 % Maschinenbau Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Iluka Resources +10,36 % Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Kyndryl Holdings Incorporation -11,75 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Vertex Pharmaceuticals -14,92 % Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Inspire Medical Systems -20,00 % Gesundheitswesen Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Antimony Resources Rohstoffe Nachrichten
    🥈 DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Palantir Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      ThyssenKrupp Stahl und Bergbau Forum Nachrichten
      Figma Incorporation Registered (A) Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Almonty Industries 77 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Palantir 51 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Evotec 50 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Novo Nordisk 48 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      BioNTech 47 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla 43 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten




    Almonty Industries, Vimeo & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.