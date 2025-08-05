SCHOTT Pharma Targets 2025 Revenue & EBITDA Growth

SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA has specified its FY 2025 guidance for revenue growth and EBITDA margin.

Organic revenue growth for FY 2025 is expected to be around 6.0%, at the lower end of management's expectations of 6.0% to 9.0%.

The EBITDA margin for FY 2025 is projected to be around 28.0%, exceeding the previous guidance of approximately 26.9% for FY 2024.

The guidance is based on preliminary results from the first nine months of FY 2025 and the outlook for the full fiscal year.

The full set of Q3/9M 2025 financial results will be published on August 12, 2025.

The next important date, The translation of "Quartalsmitteilung (9M 2025)" to English is "Quarterly Report (9M 2025).", at SCHOTT Pharma is on 12.08.2025.

The price of SCHOTT Pharma at the time of the news was 24,325EUR and was up +0,93 % compared with the previous day.

5 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,250EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,31 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.211,44PKT (+0,62 %).





