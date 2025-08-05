SCHOTT Pharma Unveils Q3 2025 Results & FY Guidance

Q3 2025 revenues increased by 3% year-over-year at constant currencies to EUR 256 million.

Q3 2025 EBITDA rose by 11% year-over-year to EUR 83 million, with a quarterly margin of 32.4% (31.7% at constant currencies).

Organic revenue growth for FY 2025 is expected to be around 6.0%, at the lower end of management expectations between 6.0% and 9.0%.

The EBITDA margin for FY 2025 is expected to be around 28.0%, above the previous guidance of approximately 26.9%.

The full set of Q3/9M 2025 financial results will be published on August 12, 2025.

SCHOTT Pharma's growth was driven by strong demand for High Value Solutions (HVS), which accounted for 60% of revenues, a year-over-year increase of 5 percentage points.

The next important date, Quarterly Report (9M 2025), at SCHOTT Pharma is on 12.08.2025.

The price of SCHOTT Pharma at the time of the news was 24,200EUR and was up +0,41 % compared with the previous day.

0 minutes after the article was published, the price was 24,250EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,21 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.195,65PKT (+0,53 %).





