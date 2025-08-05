SCHOTT Pharma Unveils Q3 2025 Results & FY Guidance
SCHOTT Pharma's Q3 2025 results showcase a remarkable financial performance, driven by strategic growth in High Value Solutions.
- Q3 2025 revenues increased by 3% year-over-year at constant currencies to EUR 256 million.
- Q3 2025 EBITDA rose by 11% year-over-year to EUR 83 million, with a quarterly margin of 32.4% (31.7% at constant currencies).
- Organic revenue growth for FY 2025 is expected to be around 6.0%, at the lower end of management expectations between 6.0% and 9.0%.
- The EBITDA margin for FY 2025 is expected to be around 28.0%, above the previous guidance of approximately 26.9%.
- The full set of Q3/9M 2025 financial results will be published on August 12, 2025.
- SCHOTT Pharma's growth was driven by strong demand for High Value Solutions (HVS), which accounted for 60% of revenues, a year-over-year increase of 5 percentage points.
