Sharjah Records $7.3B Real Estate Transactions in First Half of 2025, up 48.1% / People from 109 countries invest in Sharjah in H1 - Indian, Syrian investors lead (FOTO)

Sharjah, UAE (ots) - Real estate transactions in the emirate of Sharjah surged

to $7.3 billion in the first half of 2025, up 48.1% from $4.9 billion in the

same period last year, according to Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.



The number of transactions rose to over 48,000, a 3.3% increase from 2024.

Investors from 109 nationalities participated, reflecting Sharjah's growing

appeal as a global real estate destination, driven by diverse property

offerings, advanced infrastructure, and rising investor confidence.





Emirati investors led investments with $3.3 billion in transactions. Other Gulf

nationals added $0.3 billion, bringing total GCC investments to $3.6 billion.



India recorded a significant increase with nearly $1 billion in investments.

Among Arab nationalities, Syrian investors recorded the highest value at $405

million, followed by investors from Pakistan, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt.



Britain Leads European Investments



The United Kingdom ranked ninth overall, leading European investors with $123

million in transactions. It was followed by France, Germany, the Netherlands,

and Sweden, along with Italy, Ukraine, Greece, Switzerland, Ireland, and

Belgium. The US, Canada, and Australia collectively invested $191 million.



Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration

Department, credited the government's commitment to a modern legislative

framework for strong performance.



"Current indicators are promising for a prosperous future in the real estate

sector", he said. "We are also continuing our efforts to reinforce Sharjah's

position as a leading economic and real estate hub both regionally and

globally."



The full article can be found here

(https://www.mcgroup.com/sharjah-press-release-04-08-2025) .



Contact:



Hussain Al Mulla

Media Relations Executive - Sharjah Government Media Bureau

+971563980067

mailto:Hussain.almulla@sgmb.ae



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168564/6090549

OTS: Sharjah Government Media Bureau







