    Sharjah Records $7.3B Real Estate Transactions in First Half of 2025, up 48.1% / People from 109 countries invest in Sharjah in H1 - Indian, Syrian investors lead (FOTO)

    Sharjah, UAE (ots) - Real estate transactions in the emirate of Sharjah surged
    to $7.3 billion in the first half of 2025, up 48.1% from $4.9 billion in the
    same period last year, according to Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.

    The number of transactions rose to over 48,000, a 3.3% increase from 2024.
    Investors from 109 nationalities participated, reflecting Sharjah's growing
    appeal as a global real estate destination, driven by diverse property
    offerings, advanced infrastructure, and rising investor confidence.

    Emirati investors led investments with $3.3 billion in transactions. Other Gulf
    nationals added $0.3 billion, bringing total GCC investments to $3.6 billion.

    India recorded a significant increase with nearly $1 billion in investments.
    Among Arab nationalities, Syrian investors recorded the highest value at $405
    million, followed by investors from Pakistan, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt.

    Britain Leads European Investments

    The United Kingdom ranked ninth overall, leading European investors with $123
    million in transactions. It was followed by France, Germany, the Netherlands,
    and Sweden, along with Italy, Ukraine, Greece, Switzerland, Ireland, and
    Belgium. The US, Canada, and Australia collectively invested $191 million.

    Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration
    Department, credited the government's commitment to a modern legislative
    framework for strong performance.

    "Current indicators are promising for a prosperous future in the real estate
    sector", he said. "We are also continuing our efforts to reinforce Sharjah's
    position as a leading economic and real estate hub both regionally and
    globally."

    The full article can be found here
    (https://www.mcgroup.com/sharjah-press-release-04-08-2025) .

    Contact:

    Hussain Al Mulla
    Media Relations Executive - Sharjah Government Media Bureau
    +971563980067
    mailto:Hussain.almulla@sgmb.ae

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/168564/6090549
    OTS: Sharjah Government Media Bureau




