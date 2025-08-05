Sharjah Records $7.3B Real Estate Transactions in First Half of 2025, up 48.1% / People from 109 countries invest in Sharjah in H1 - Indian, Syrian investors lead (FOTO)
Sharjah, UAE (ots) - Real estate transactions in the emirate of Sharjah surged
to $7.3 billion in the first half of 2025, up 48.1% from $4.9 billion in the
same period last year, according to Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department.
The number of transactions rose to over 48,000, a 3.3% increase from 2024.
Investors from 109 nationalities participated, reflecting Sharjah's growing
appeal as a global real estate destination, driven by diverse property
offerings, advanced infrastructure, and rising investor confidence.
Emirati investors led investments with $3.3 billion in transactions. Other Gulf
nationals added $0.3 billion, bringing total GCC investments to $3.6 billion.
India recorded a significant increase with nearly $1 billion in investments.
Among Arab nationalities, Syrian investors recorded the highest value at $405
million, followed by investors from Pakistan, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt.
Britain Leads European Investments
The United Kingdom ranked ninth overall, leading European investors with $123
million in transactions. It was followed by France, Germany, the Netherlands,
and Sweden, along with Italy, Ukraine, Greece, Switzerland, Ireland, and
Belgium. The US, Canada, and Australia collectively invested $191 million.
Abdulaziz Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration
Department, credited the government's commitment to a modern legislative
framework for strong performance.
"Current indicators are promising for a prosperous future in the real estate
sector", he said. "We are also continuing our efforts to reinforce Sharjah's
position as a leading economic and real estate hub both regionally and
globally."
Contact:
Hussain Al Mulla
Media Relations Executive - Sharjah Government Media Bureau
+971563980067
mailto:Hussain.almulla@sgmb.ae
