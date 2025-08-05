Scout24 SE: 2025 Revenue to Soar 15% with Boosted EBITDA Margin
Scout24 SE has revised its 2025 financial outlook, projecting stronger revenue growth and improved EBITDA margins, driven by robust performance and strategic acquisitions.
Foto: Scout24 SE
- Scout24 SE has upgraded its revenue growth guidance for the 2025 financial year to 14-15%, up from the previous 12-14%.
- The expected inorganic contribution to revenue growth has increased to approximately 3 percentage points, previously around 2 percentage points.
- The ordinary operating EBITDA margin guidance has been raised to an increase of up to 70 basis points, compared to the previous guidance of up to 50 basis points.
- The upgrade is attributed to strong business performance in the first half of 2025 and successful integration of recent acquisitions.
- In the first half of 2025, Scout24 reported revenues of EUR 318.2 million, a 15.5% increase year-over-year, with organic growth at 11.6%.
- The ordinary operating EBITDA for the same period was EUR 195.4 million, reflecting a 17.3% increase, and the EBITDA margin grew by 100 basis points to 61.4%.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Scout24 is on 07.08.2025.
The price of Scout24 at the time of the news was 118,30EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 119,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,68 % since publication.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.940,92PKT (+0,83 %).
