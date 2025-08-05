Scout24 SE: 2025 Revenue to Soar 15% with Boosted EBITDA Margin

Scout24 SE has upgraded its revenue growth guidance for the 2025 financial year to 14-15%, up from the previous 12-14%.

The expected inorganic contribution to revenue growth has increased to approximately 3 percentage points, previously around 2 percentage points.

The ordinary operating EBITDA margin guidance has been raised to an increase of up to 70 basis points, compared to the previous guidance of up to 50 basis points.

The upgrade is attributed to strong business performance in the first half of 2025 and successful integration of recent acquisitions.

In the first half of 2025, Scout24 reported revenues of EUR 318.2 million, a 15.5% increase year-over-year, with organic growth at 11.6%.

The ordinary operating EBITDA for the same period was EUR 195.4 million, reflecting a 17.3% increase, and the EBITDA margin grew by 100 basis points to 61.4%.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Scout24 is on 07.08.2025.

The price of Scout24 at the time of the news was 118,30EUR and was down -0,21 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 119,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,68 % since publication.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 30.940,92PKT (+0,83 %).





