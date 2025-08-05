DAX, Xometry Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag
Foto: Gian Ehrenzeller/KEYSTONE/dpa
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Xometry Registered (A)
|+37,23 %
|Internet
|🥈
|Ameresco Registered (A)
|+33,77 %
|Dienstleistungen
|🥉
|Lemonade
|+31,33 %
|Finanzdienstleistungen
|🟥
|Gartner
|-30,63 %
|Informationstechnologie
|🟥
|Ichor Holdings
|-30,86 %
|Maschinenbau
|🟥
|Inspire Medical Systems
|-39,45 %
|Gesundheitswesen
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|D-Wave Quantum
|Informationstechnologie
|🥈
|Palantir
|Informationstechnologie
|🥉
|Volatus Aerospace
|Verkehr
|SFC Energy
|Erneuerbare Energien
|Clara Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
|Syntheia
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|DAX
|216
|-
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|99
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Evotec
|63
|Biotechnologie
|Palantir
|58
|Informationstechnologie
|Novo Nordisk
|54
|Pharmaindustrie
|Tesla
|46
|Fahrzeugindustrie
Xometry Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: -2,33 %
Wochenperformance: -2,33 %
Platz 1
Ameresco Registered (A)
Wochenperformance: +6,87 %
Wochenperformance: +6,87 %
Platz 2
Lemonade
Wochenperformance: -3,38 %
Wochenperformance: -3,38 %
Platz 3
Gartner
Wochenperformance: -7,16 %
Wochenperformance: -7,16 %
Platz 4
Ichor Holdings
Wochenperformance: -28,19 %
Wochenperformance: -28,19 %
Platz 5
Inspire Medical Systems
Wochenperformance: -19,79 %
Wochenperformance: -19,79 %
Platz 6
D-Wave Quantum
Wochenperformance: -4,73 %
Wochenperformance: -4,73 %
Platz 7
Palantir
Wochenperformance: +7,31 %
Wochenperformance: +7,31 %
Platz 8
Volatus Aerospace
Wochenperformance: -11,22 %
Wochenperformance: -11,22 %
Platz 9
SFC Energy
Wochenperformance: -26,58 %
Wochenperformance: -26,58 %
Platz 10
Clara Technologies
Wochenperformance: -14,71 %
Wochenperformance: -14,71 %
Platz 11
Syntheia
Wochenperformance: +11,43 %
Wochenperformance: +11,43 %
Platz 12
DAX
Wochenperformance: -0,89 %
Wochenperformance: -0,89 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +14,72 %
Wochenperformance: +14,72 %
Platz 14
Evotec
Wochenperformance: -8,89 %
Wochenperformance: -8,89 %
Platz 15
Palantir
Wochenperformance: +7,31 %
Wochenperformance: +7,31 %
Platz 16
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -29,01 %
Wochenperformance: -29,01 %
Platz 17
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -4,55 %
Wochenperformance: -4,55 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte