    DAX, Xometry Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 Xometry Registered (A) +37,23 % Internet Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Ameresco Registered (A) +33,77 % Dienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Lemonade +31,33 % Finanzdienstleistungen Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Gartner -30,63 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Ichor Holdings -30,86 % Maschinenbau Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Inspire Medical Systems -39,45 % Gesundheitswesen Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 D-Wave Quantum Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Palantir Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Volatus Aerospace Verkehr Forum Nachrichten
      SFC Energy Erneuerbare Energien Forum Nachrichten
      Clara Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Syntheia Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 DAX 216 - Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 99 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Evotec 63 Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Palantir 58 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Novo Nordisk 54 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      Tesla 46 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    17 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    DAX, Xometry Registered (A) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Nachmittag Vor dem Handelsende zeigt sich, was zählt: Die heißesten Aktien, die gefragtesten Titel und die lautesten Debatten – das bewegt die wallstreetONLINE-Community am Nachmittag.