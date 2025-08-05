Zalando SE Adjusts 2025 Outlook Amid ABOUT YOU Merger Strategy

Zalando SE has adjusted its financial forecast for 2025 following the strategic combination with ABOUT YOU, acquiring 91.45% of its share capital.

The gross merchandise volume (GMV) is now expected to be between 17.2 billion euros and 17.6 billion euros, with revenue projected between 12.1 billion euros and 12.4 billion euros.

This represents an increase of 12% to 15% in GMV and 14% to 17% in revenue compared to 2024, when ABOUT YOU was not consolidated.

The adjusted EBIT is expected to be between 550 million euros and 600 million euros, with capital expenditure projected between 200 million euros and 280 million euros.

Previously, without ABOUT YOU's consolidation, Zalando forecasted a GMV and revenue increase of 4% to 9%, with adjusted EBIT between 530 million euros and 590 million euros.

Zalando's strategic combination with ABOUT YOU enhances its ecosystem strategy, allowing both companies to better serve customers and partners across Europe.

The next important date, Publication of the results for the second quarter of 2025., at Zalando is on 06.08.2025.

The price of Zalando at the time of the news was 26,06EUR and was up +0,89 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,83EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,86 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.836,50PKT (+0,01 %).





