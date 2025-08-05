Zalando's AI Boosts Growth & Profits, Inspires Shoppers

Zalando reported a 5.0% increase in Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) to 4.1 billion euros and a 7.3% rise in revenue to 2.8 billion euros in Q2 2025, with an adjusted EBIT of 186 million euros, maintaining a stable profit margin of 6.5%.

The B2C segment saw a 6.1% increase in active customers, reaching 52.9 million, supported by the launch of an AI-powered discovery feed to enhance personalized customer engagement.

The B2B segment experienced strong growth, driven by ZEOS Fulfilment and the launch of a new Shopify application, connecting Shopify merchants to the ZEOS platform.

Following the ABOUT YOU transaction, Zalando issued its first full-year 2025 guidance, expecting GMV of 17.2 – 17.6 billion euros, revenue of 12.1 – 12.4 billion euros, and adjusted EBIT of 550 – 600 million euros.

Zalando aims to expand its offerings and partnerships in both B2C and B2B, focusing on personalized customer experiences and building a software ecosystem to support merchants' e-commerce channels.

The company repaid a convertible bond of 400 million euros, reflecting a strong liquidity position, with a remaining cash position of approximately 1.2 billion euros after the ABOUT YOU acquisition.

