Leclanché's 2025 AGM Wraps Up with Key Insights

Leclanché SA held its 2025 Annual General Meeting on August 5, 2025, in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland.

Shareholders approved the conversion of CHF 17.7 million of debt into equity, enhancing the company's capital reserves and balance sheet.

The company’s share capital will increase by CHF 11,287,676.20, raising it from CHF 102,542,298.40 to CHF 113,829,974.60.

Current Board members Lex Bentner, Marc Lepièce, and Christophe Manset were re-elected, with Jean-Michel Pacaud and Raphaël Houillon joining the Board.

An increase in conditional capital and the adoption of a capital band were approved, providing the Board with more flexibility.

The maximum compensation for the Executive Committee for the financial year 2026 was set at CHF 2,350,000, and the company name was amended to Leclanché SA (Leclanché AG).

The next important date, Quarterly report, at LECLANCHE is on 30.09.2025.

The price of LECLANCHE at the time of the news was 0,2440EUR and was up +1,04 % compared with the previous day.






