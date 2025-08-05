Leclanché's 2025 AGM Wraps Up with Key Insights
Leclanché SA's 2025 AGM in Yverdon-les-Bains was a turning point, as shareholders approved debt conversion to equity, boosting share capital and welcoming new Board members, alongside strategic financial decisions.
Foto: Philipp - stock.adobe.com
- Leclanché SA held its 2025 Annual General Meeting on August 5, 2025, in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland.
- Shareholders approved the conversion of CHF 17.7 million of debt into equity, enhancing the company's capital reserves and balance sheet.
- The company’s share capital will increase by CHF 11,287,676.20, raising it from CHF 102,542,298.40 to CHF 113,829,974.60.
- Current Board members Lex Bentner, Marc Lepièce, and Christophe Manset were re-elected, with Jean-Michel Pacaud and Raphaël Houillon joining the Board.
- An increase in conditional capital and the adoption of a capital band were approved, providing the Board with more flexibility.
- The maximum compensation for the Executive Committee for the financial year 2026 was set at CHF 2,350,000, and the company name was amended to Leclanché SA (Leclanché AG).
The next important date, Quarterly report, at LECLANCHE is on 30.09.2025.
The price of LECLANCHE at the time of the news was 0,2440EUR and was up +1,04 % compared with the previous day.
+1,04 %
-3,01 %
+6,86 %
+4,77 %
-44,10 %
-60,54 %
-57,10 %
-88,55 %
ISIN:CH0110303119WKN:A1CUUB
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte