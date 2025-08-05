Cannovum Health welcomes new strategic majority investor - Triple Crown Ventures becomes main shareholder (FOTO)

Berlin (ots) - Cannovum Health GmbH celebrates a key milestone in its corporate

development: Triple Crown Ventures becomes the new majority investor.



With this step, the company gains a financially strong and strategic partner who

firmly believes in Cannovum Health's vision. In addition to increasing Cannovum

Health's capital, Triple Crown Ventures acquired shares from the founders and

other shareholders to obtain a majority stake.





As a specialized investment firm focused on acquisitions and investments across

the entire medical cannabis value chain, Triple Crown Ventures will actively

support Cannovum Health in its continued expansion.



Pia Marten, co-founder and long-standing CEO of Cannovum Health, will continue

as CEO and shareholder. Co-founder Marius Koose and Head of Sales Dr. Paul Weber

will maintain their strategic and operational responsibilities and continue as

shareholders. The existing team will be retained in full, with further hires

planned to drive targeted growth.



"With Triple Crown Ventures as our partner, we are ready to enter the next

growth phase - with a clear goal of developing Cannovum Health into a leading

player in the German medical cannabis market," says Pia Marten, Co-Founder and

CEO.



Cannovum Health eG was founded in 2019 together with its then parent company

Cannovum Cannabis AG by Pia Marten and Marius Koose. In June 2023, Pia Marten,

Marius Koose, and Dr. Paul Weber completed a management buy-out of Cannovum

Health, acquiring the entire medical cannabis business from the AG. Since then,

there have been no operational ties to Cannovum Cannabis AG. As part of the

Triple Crown Ventures investment, the AG has now also sold its remaining

minority stake. In the course of the transaction, Cannovum Health eG was

converted into a GmbH. The transaction was successfully facilitated by Hyde

Advisory & Investments Inc.



"The acquisition by Triple Crown Ventures has made our management buy-out a

complete success. Together with our team, we have built a strong foundation over

the past two years - now we can build on it with a strong partner," says Marius

Koose, Co-Founder of Cannovum Health.



Cannovum Health GmbH is consistently focused on growth - with a clear emphasis

on high quality own brands, reliable pharmacy distribution, and modern sales

channels.



About Cannovum Health GmbH:



Cannovum Health GmbH is a Berlin-based pharmaceutical company specializing in

medical cannabis. As a wholesaler, manufacturer, and importer, Cannovum Health

offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products and services for the

pharmacy market.



