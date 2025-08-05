    StartseitevorwärtsNachrichtenvorwärtsPressemitteilungenvorwärtsNachricht
    Cannovum Health welcomes new strategic majority investor - Triple Crown Ventures becomes main shareholder (FOTO)

    Berlin (ots) - Cannovum Health GmbH celebrates a key milestone in its corporate
    development: Triple Crown Ventures becomes the new majority investor.

    With this step, the company gains a financially strong and strategic partner who
    firmly believes in Cannovum Health's vision. In addition to increasing Cannovum
    Health's capital, Triple Crown Ventures acquired shares from the founders and
    other shareholders to obtain a majority stake.

    As a specialized investment firm focused on acquisitions and investments across
    the entire medical cannabis value chain, Triple Crown Ventures will actively
    support Cannovum Health in its continued expansion.

    Pia Marten, co-founder and long-standing CEO of Cannovum Health, will continue
    as CEO and shareholder. Co-founder Marius Koose and Head of Sales Dr. Paul Weber
    will maintain their strategic and operational responsibilities and continue as
    shareholders. The existing team will be retained in full, with further hires
    planned to drive targeted growth.

    "With Triple Crown Ventures as our partner, we are ready to enter the next
    growth phase - with a clear goal of developing Cannovum Health into a leading
    player in the German medical cannabis market," says Pia Marten, Co-Founder and
    CEO.

    Cannovum Health eG was founded in 2019 together with its then parent company
    Cannovum Cannabis AG by Pia Marten and Marius Koose. In June 2023, Pia Marten,
    Marius Koose, and Dr. Paul Weber completed a management buy-out of Cannovum
    Health, acquiring the entire medical cannabis business from the AG. Since then,
    there have been no operational ties to Cannovum Cannabis AG. As part of the
    Triple Crown Ventures investment, the AG has now also sold its remaining
    minority stake. In the course of the transaction, Cannovum Health eG was
    converted into a GmbH. The transaction was successfully facilitated by Hyde
    Advisory & Investments Inc.

    "The acquisition by Triple Crown Ventures has made our management buy-out a
    complete success. Together with our team, we have built a strong foundation over
    the past two years - now we can build on it with a strong partner," says Marius
    Koose, Co-Founder of Cannovum Health.

    Cannovum Health GmbH is consistently focused on growth - with a clear emphasis
    on high quality own brands, reliable pharmacy distribution, and modern sales
    channels.

    About Cannovum Health GmbH:

    Cannovum Health GmbH is a Berlin-based pharmaceutical company specializing in
    medical cannabis. As a wholesaler, manufacturer, and importer, Cannovum Health
    offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products and services for the
    pharmacy market.

    Press contact:

    Cannovum Health GmbH
    Herforder Straße 69
    33602 Bielefeld

    mailto:info@cannovum-health.de
    http://www.cannovum-health.de

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171453/6091079
    OTS: Cannovum Health GmbH




