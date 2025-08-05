Cannovum Health welcomes new strategic majority investor - Triple Crown Ventures becomes main shareholder (FOTO)
Berlin (ots) - Cannovum Health GmbH celebrates a key milestone in its corporate
development: Triple Crown Ventures becomes the new majority investor.
With this step, the company gains a financially strong and strategic partner who
firmly believes in Cannovum Health's vision. In addition to increasing Cannovum
Health's capital, Triple Crown Ventures acquired shares from the founders and
other shareholders to obtain a majority stake.
As a specialized investment firm focused on acquisitions and investments across
the entire medical cannabis value chain, Triple Crown Ventures will actively
support Cannovum Health in its continued expansion.
Pia Marten, co-founder and long-standing CEO of Cannovum Health, will continue
as CEO and shareholder. Co-founder Marius Koose and Head of Sales Dr. Paul Weber
will maintain their strategic and operational responsibilities and continue as
shareholders. The existing team will be retained in full, with further hires
planned to drive targeted growth.
"With Triple Crown Ventures as our partner, we are ready to enter the next
growth phase - with a clear goal of developing Cannovum Health into a leading
player in the German medical cannabis market," says Pia Marten, Co-Founder and
CEO.
Cannovum Health eG was founded in 2019 together with its then parent company
Cannovum Cannabis AG by Pia Marten and Marius Koose. In June 2023, Pia Marten,
Marius Koose, and Dr. Paul Weber completed a management buy-out of Cannovum
Health, acquiring the entire medical cannabis business from the AG. Since then,
there have been no operational ties to Cannovum Cannabis AG. As part of the
Triple Crown Ventures investment, the AG has now also sold its remaining
minority stake. In the course of the transaction, Cannovum Health eG was
converted into a GmbH. The transaction was successfully facilitated by Hyde
Advisory & Investments Inc.
"The acquisition by Triple Crown Ventures has made our management buy-out a
complete success. Together with our team, we have built a strong foundation over
the past two years - now we can build on it with a strong partner," says Marius
Koose, Co-Founder of Cannovum Health.
Cannovum Health GmbH is consistently focused on growth - with a clear emphasis
on high quality own brands, reliable pharmacy distribution, and modern sales
channels.
About Cannovum Health GmbH:
Cannovum Health GmbH is a Berlin-based pharmaceutical company specializing in
medical cannabis. As a wholesaler, manufacturer, and importer, Cannovum Health
offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products and services for the
pharmacy market.
Press contact:
Cannovum Health GmbH
Herforder Straße 69
33602 Bielefeld
mailto:info@cannovum-health.de
http://www.cannovum-health.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/171453/6091079
OTS: Cannovum Health GmbH
