Beiersdorf AG: 2025 Forecast Adjustments Unveiled!

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has adjusted its forecast for the full year 2025 due to challenging market conditions.

The company now expects organic sales growth of 3-4% in the Consumer Business Segment and around 3% for the Group, both lower than previous estimates of 4-6%.

The EBIT margin for the Consumer Business Segment is expected to increase by 20 basis points, down from the previously anticipated 50 basis points increase.

The global skin care market has shown slower growth than expected, particularly in Q2 and July 2025, but Beiersdorf anticipates improvement in the latter half of the year.

In Q2 2025, the Consumer Business Segment achieved 1.5% organic sales growth, while the tesa Business Segment experienced a decline of 3.7%.

The half-year report for January-June 2025 will be published on August 6, 2025.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Beiersdorf is on 06.08.2025.

The price of Beiersdorf at the time of the news was 103,63EUR and was down -4,14 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.911,50PKT (+0,32 %).





