YOC AG: H1 2025 EBITDA Hit by Special Effects, Guidance Steady

YOC AG's EBITDA for the first half of 2025 was EUR 0.5 million, below the analyst estimate of EUR 1.0 million and the previous year's EUR 1.8 million.

The lower EBITDA is mainly due to special effects, including exchange rate effects from the US dollar depreciation, higher expenses for market entry in Sweden, and increased operating costs for the VIS.X platform.

Despite the lower EBITDA, YOC AG maintains its full-year 2025 guidance with an expected EBITDA of EUR 5.5 million to EUR 6.5 million, revenues of EUR 39.0 million to EUR 41.0 million, and net profit of EUR 3.5 million to EUR 4.5 million.

The complete half-year figures will be published on August 18, 2025.

The announcement was made by Dirk-Hilmar Kraus from the Management Board.

YOC AG is listed on the regulated market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard) and other exchanges, with ISIN DE0005932735.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at YOC is on 18.08.2025.

The price of YOC at the time of the news was 14,050EUR and was down -2,09 % compared with the previous day.





