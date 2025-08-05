artnet Thrives in 2024: Resilience & Innovation Amid Market Challenges

Artnet AG reported resilience and strategic innovation in 2024 despite a 27% decline in fine art sales and challenging macroeconomic conditions.

The platform attracted over 30 million users and generated nearly 100 million pageviews, maintaining its status as the most visited platform in the art world.

Key initiatives included launching Enterprise Data Services for B2B clients and developing an AI-powered chatbot for auction data interaction.

Artnet News surpassed 96 million pageviews and saw a 30% increase in Intelligence Report downloads, despite slight revenue declines in media and marketplace segments.

The company achieved $22.2 million in revenue and $3.5 million in cost savings through restructuring efforts, supporting a stable financial structure.

Management supports a public takeover offer by Beowolff Capital, aiming to strengthen long-term strategy and drive value for collectors, galleries, and investors.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at artnet is on 15.08.2025.

The price of artnet at the time of the news was 11,250EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.





