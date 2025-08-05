Cliq Digital AG: 2025 Financial Outlook Withdrawn

CLIQ Digital AG has withdrawn its financial outlook for the year 2025 due to payment processing issues.

The company is facing obstacles in processing payments and acquiring new customers due to changes implemented by card schemes and acquiring banks.

New worldwide regulatory standards are restricting CLIQ Digital's ability to process payments from existing customers.

The company cannot currently quantify the financial impact of these developments but expects a material adverse effect on revenue for the current financial year.

Expected EBITDA and certain balance sheet items, including capitalized contract costs, will be negatively affected.

The Management Board has decided to withdraw the previously communicated outlook for the 2025 financial year until further notice.

The next important date, Half-Year Financial Report 2025, at Cliq Digital is on 07.08.2025.

The price of Cliq Digital at the time of the news was 4,2700EUR and was down -14,69 % compared with the previous day.






