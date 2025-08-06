Exciting Developments at Meyer Burger Technology AG (MBT)
MBT is navigating turbulent financial waters, marked by missed deadlines and looming insolvency. With creditors on edge and shareholders bracing for losses, MBT's financial landscape is fraught with challenges. As SASV gears up for legal action, MBT's current and former boards face mounting scrutiny.
Foto: Infinity News Collective - picture alliance
- MBT has missed the deadline for filing its annual financial statements.
- MBT filed for a debt restructuring moratorium in Switzerland on 30.05.2025.
- Creditors of MBT's convertible bonds have not granted a payment deferral for outstanding interest payments.
- MBT Systems GmbH, the issuer of the convertible bonds, filed for insolvency on 24.06.2025.
- MBT's US subsidiary is selling inventory at low values, with 9 MW sold for approximately EUR 1.1 million.
- Shareholders face a total loss, and creditors also face significant losses; SASV is preparing a lawsuit against MBT and its current and former boards.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.