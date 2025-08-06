Kontron Boosts Profit Outlook for 2025

Kontron's EBITDA increased by 78.2% to EUR 146.0 million, with a significant rise in the EBITDA margin to 18.7%.

The order backlog rose to EUR 2,278 million, with a book-to-bill ratio of 1.26, indicating strong demand and growth potential.

Operating cash flow turned positive at EUR 16.3 million, compared to a negative EUR -16.8 million in the previous year.

Kontron secured significant contracts in the Transportation segment, including projects in the Czech Republic and Spain, and a service contract with SNCF France.

The acquisition of congatec GmbH and the deconsolidation of the COM business are part of Kontron's portfolio optimization strategy.

Kontron raised its EBITDA guidance for 2025 to at least EUR 270 million, while revenue is expected to be around EUR 1,800 million due to the COM business deconsolidation.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Kontron is on 06.08.2025.

