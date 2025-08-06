Commerzbank Soars: Record H1 Figures & Raised 2025 Targets!

Commerzbank achieved a record operating result of €2.4bn in the first half of 2025, a 23% increase from the previous year.

Despite restructuring expenses of €534m, the net result remained high at €1.3bn, similar to the previous year.

Revenues increased by 13% in both H1 and Q2 2025, reaching €6.1bn and €3bn respectively, driven by strong growth in net commission income.

The cost-income ratio improved to 56% in H1 2025, below the target of 57% for the full year.

Commerzbank plans a share buyback of up to €1bn and has a solid CET 1 ratio of 14.6%.

The bank raised its full-year 2025 outlook, expecting a net result of €2.9bn before restructuring expenses, driven by higher net interest income.

The next important date, The translation of "Ergebnis Q2 2025" to English is "Result Q2 2025.", at Commerzbank is on 06.08.2025.

The price of Commerzbank at the time of the news was 31,86EUR and was up +0,31 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 31,86EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,02 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.957,00PKT (+0,41 %).





