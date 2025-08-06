u-blox Holding: Strong Growth & Positive Cash EBIT in H1 2025
u-blox has soared to new heights, reporting a remarkable 32% revenue surge in the first half of 2025. This growth is fueled by robust performances in the Locate and Short-range segments. The company turned its Cash EBIT positive, a significant leap from the previous year's deficit. Strategic divestments and a focus on core strengths have paved the way for this achievement. With a positive Free Cash Flow and promising regional growth, u-blox is poised for continued success.
- u-blox reported a 32% year-on-year revenue increase in H1 2025, reaching CHF 123.4 million, driven by strong performance in the Locate and Short-range segments.
- Cash EBIT (adjusted) turned positive at 2.4% in H1 2025, compared to -27.7% in H1 2024, reflecting successful cost reduction measures and operational leverage.
- The company completed the divestment of its Cellular business in June 2025, allowing it to focus on core strengths in positioning technologies.
- Free Cash Flow remained positive at CHF 5.4 million, supported by strict cost discipline and working capital optimization.
- Revenue growth was notable across regions: EMEA (41%), APAC (20%), and AMEC (49%), with significant contributions from the automotive and industrial sectors.
- u-blox expects continued growth, with guidance for Q3 2025 revenue between CHF 60 - 70 million and a Cash EBIT margin (adjusted) of 0% to 10%.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at u-blox Holding is on 06.08.2025.
The price of u-blox Holding at the time of the news was 117,70EUR and was up +0,34 % compared with the previous day.
