u-blox Holding: Strong Growth & Positive Cash EBIT in H1 2025

u-blox reported a 32% year-on-year revenue increase in H1 2025, reaching CHF 123.4 million, driven by strong performance in the Locate and Short-range segments.

Cash EBIT (adjusted) turned positive at 2.4% in H1 2025, compared to -27.7% in H1 2024, reflecting successful cost reduction measures and operational leverage.

The company completed the divestment of its Cellular business in June 2025, allowing it to focus on core strengths in positioning technologies.

Free Cash Flow remained positive at CHF 5.4 million, supported by strict cost discipline and working capital optimization.

Revenue growth was notable across regions: EMEA (41%), APAC (20%), and AMEC (49%), with significant contributions from the automotive and industrial sectors.

u-blox expects continued growth, with guidance for Q3 2025 revenue between CHF 60 - 70 million and a Cash EBIT margin (adjusted) of 0% to 10%.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at u-blox Holding is on 06.08.2025.

The price of u-blox Holding at the time of the news was 117,70EUR and was up +0,34 % compared with the previous day.





