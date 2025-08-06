Klöckner & Co Thrives in Q2 2025 Amid Market Volatility

Klöckner & Co reported a net income of €2 million in Q2 2025, compared to a net loss of €23 million in Q2 2024.

Shipments remained stable at 1.2 million tons in Q2 2025, while sales decreased to €1.6 billion due to price factors.

Operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects increased to €65 million in Q2 2025 from €42 million in Q2 2024.

Positive cash flow from operating activities was €75 million in Q2 2025, up from €61 million in Q2 2024.

Klöckner & Co expanded its capacity for electrical steel to meet rising demand in North America and successfully integrated Ambo Stahl and acquired Simfloc for growth in Europe.

The company expects EBITDA before material special effects to be between €40 million and €80 million in Q3 2025 and €170 million to €240 million for the full year 2025.

