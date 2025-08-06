Vonovia's Earnings Soar 11%, Boosts 2025 Guidance by €100M

Vonovia reported an 11% growth in earnings for the first half of 2025 and increased its EBT guidance for 2025 by €100 million.

The company experienced a positive development in key performance indicators, with stable rental business and customer satisfaction at an all-time high.

Vonovia's property values increased by 1.3% in the first half of 2025, confirming a trend reversal.

Significant earnings growth was observed in the Value-add, Development, and Recurring Sales segments, with Adjusted EBITDA Total rising by 12% to €1,419.0 million.

Vonovia raised its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting Adjusted EBT to be between €1.85 billion and €1.95 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA to be around €2.7 billion to €2.8 billion.

The company plans to recruit around 2,800 new employees in 2025 and aims for Adjusted EBITDA of €3.2 billion to €3.5 billion by 2028, with significant investments in innovative technologies and expansion of key segments.

The next important date, Semi-Annual Report 2025, at Vonovia is on 06.08.2025.

