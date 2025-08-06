Vonovia's Earnings Soar 11%, Boosts 2025 Guidance by €100M
Vonovia is on a roll, reporting impressive earnings growth and ambitious future plans. With an 11% earnings increase and a €100 million boost in EBT guidance, the first half of 2025 has been remarkable. As property values rise and customer satisfaction peaks, Vonovia is gearing up for further expansion and innovation.
- Vonovia reported an 11% growth in earnings for the first half of 2025 and increased its EBT guidance for 2025 by €100 million.
- The company experienced a positive development in key performance indicators, with stable rental business and customer satisfaction at an all-time high.
- Vonovia's property values increased by 1.3% in the first half of 2025, confirming a trend reversal.
- Significant earnings growth was observed in the Value-add, Development, and Recurring Sales segments, with Adjusted EBITDA Total rising by 12% to €1,419.0 million.
- Vonovia raised its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting Adjusted EBT to be between €1.85 billion and €1.95 billion, and Adjusted EBITDA to be around €2.7 billion to €2.8 billion.
- The company plans to recruit around 2,800 new employees in 2025 and aims for Adjusted EBITDA of €3.2 billion to €3.5 billion by 2028, with significant investments in innovative technologies and expansion of key segments.
The next important date, Semi-Annual Report 2025, at Vonovia is on 06.08.2025.
