ZEAL Network Thrives: Customer Growth & Profit Surge in H1 2025
ZEAL Network SE's impressive financial performance in early 2025 highlights its strategic growth and resilience in a competitive market.
Foto: Tipp24 AG
- ZEAL Network SE achieved a 32% increase in revenue to €101.5 million in the first half of 2025.
- EBITDA rose by 76% to €35.4 million, demonstrating significant profitability growth.
- The number of monthly active lottery customers increased by 12% to 1.515 million.
- The gross margin from lotteries improved to 17.3%, up from 13.4% in the previous year.
- The Games segment saw a 49% revenue increase, reaching €6.7 million.
- ZEAL acquired 499,000 new customers despite challenging jackpot conditions, with acquisition costs per new customer rising by 41% to €46.93.
