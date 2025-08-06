ZEAL Network Thrives: Customer Growth & Profit Surge in H1 2025

ZEAL Network SE achieved a 32% increase in revenue to €101.5 million in the first half of 2025.

EBITDA rose by 76% to €35.4 million, demonstrating significant profitability growth.

The number of monthly active lottery customers increased by 12% to 1.515 million.

The gross margin from lotteries improved to 17.3%, up from 13.4% in the previous year.

The Games segment saw a 49% revenue increase, reaching €6.7 million.

ZEAL acquired 499,000 new customers despite challenging jackpot conditions, with acquisition costs per new customer rising by 41% to €46.93.

The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Report, at ZEAL Network is on 06.08.2025.

The price of ZEAL Network at the time of the news was 46,35EUR and was up +0,32 % compared with the previous day.





