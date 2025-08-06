    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsZEAL Network AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu ZEAL Network
    ZEAL Network Thrives: Customer Growth & Profit Surge in H1 2025

    ZEAL Network SE's impressive financial performance in early 2025 highlights its strategic growth and resilience in a competitive market.

    Foto: Tipp24 AG
    • ZEAL Network SE achieved a 32% increase in revenue to €101.5 million in the first half of 2025.
    • EBITDA rose by 76% to €35.4 million, demonstrating significant profitability growth.
    • The number of monthly active lottery customers increased by 12% to 1.515 million.
    • The gross margin from lotteries improved to 17.3%, up from 13.4% in the previous year.
    • The Games segment saw a 49% revenue increase, reaching €6.7 million.
    • ZEAL acquired 499,000 new customers despite challenging jackpot conditions, with acquisition costs per new customer rising by 41% to €46.93.

    The next important date, Publication of the Half-Year Report, at ZEAL Network is on 06.08.2025.

    The price of ZEAL Network at the time of the news was 46,35EUR and was up +0,32 % compared with the previous day.


    ZEAL Network

    +0,32 %
    -4,44 %
    -1,60 %
    -4,24 %
    +33,67 %
    +49,68 %
    +27,06 %
    -5,46 %
    +119,67 %
    ISIN:DE000ZEAL241WKN:ZEAL24





