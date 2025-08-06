voestalpine Shines: Strong Cash Flow Amid Economic Challenges
voestalpine AG demonstrates resilience with strategic moves, reporting EUR 3.9 billion in revenue and a strong free cash flow, while anticipating stable demand in key markets.
Foto: jetcityimage - stock.adobe.com
- voestalpine AG reported a slight revenue decline to EUR 3.9 billion in Q1 2025/26, down from EUR 4.1 billion in the previous year.
- The company achieved an EBITDA of EUR 361 million, compared to EUR 417 million in the previous year, and generated a strong free cash flow of EUR 188 million.
- The gearing ratio improved to 19.4%, the lowest since 2006/07, despite increased investment needs, with net financial debt reduced to EUR 1.5 billion.
- The number of employees decreased by 3.5% to 49,600, mainly due to the sale of Buderus Edelstahl and reorganization of the Automotive Components unit.
- voestalpine anticipates stable demand in key markets like automotive, mechanical engineering, and construction, with robust demand in railway systems, aerospace, and warehouse technology.
- The company reaffirms its EBITDA guidance for 2025/26 at EUR 1.4 to 1.55 billion, considering ongoing economic uncertainties and global trade developments.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at voestalpine is on 06.08.2025.
The price of voestalpine at the time of the news was 23,200EUR and was down -1,15 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 23,170EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,13 % since publication.
ISIN:AT0000937503WKN:897200
