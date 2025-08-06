Masterflex Achieves Record High, Confirms 2025 Outlook

Masterflex SE reported a new record result for the first half of 2025, with consolidated revenue increasing by 3.4% to EUR 53.4 million.

The operating EBIT margin slightly improved to 14.7%, despite special effects, and the full-year forecast was confirmed.

Strategic milestones were achieved in the aviation business expansion and HERO@ZERO projects, contributing to the positive earnings performance.

Revenue growth was driven by high-margin products, efficiency improvements, and regional sales growth in Europe, Brazil, and the US, despite weak sales in Asia.

Financial liabilities were reduced, and despite a decrease in cash due to dividend payments, the financial position remains robust with a high equity ratio.

The company confirmed its outlook for 2025, targeting revenues between EUR 100 million and EUR 105 million, and EBIT between EUR 12 million and EUR 15 million.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Masterflex is on 06.08.2025.

The price of Masterflex at the time of the news was 12,525EUR and was up +4,59 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,750EUR this corresponds to a plus of +1,80 % since publication.





