ElringKlinger Shines in Q2 2025 with Profit Gains Despite Challenges
ElringKlinger AG's Q2 2025 results highlight strategic growth and resilience, with a revenue of EUR 408.3 million and a strengthened E-Mobility sector, setting a positive tone for future prospects.
Foto: Tom Weller - picture alliance/dpa
- ElringKlinger AG reported a group revenue of EUR 408.3 million in Q2 2025, with an organic growth of 4.8% despite challenging market conditions.
- The adjusted EBIT margin improved to 5.9% in Q2 2025 from 5.0% in Q2 2024, with an adjusted EBIT of EUR 24.2 million.
- The E-Mobility business unit saw significant growth, with revenue more than doubling to EUR 40.0 million, driven by the ramp-up of cell contacting systems production.
- Operating free cash flow improved significantly to EUR 23.8 million in Q2 2025 from EUR -4.5 million in Q2 2024, partly due to working capital measures.
- Investments in property, plant, and equipment increased to EUR 26.3 million in Q2 2025, reflecting preparations for high-volume series production in the E-Mobility unit.
- ElringKlinger confirmed its forecast for 2025, expecting organic revenue at around the prior-year level and an adjusted EBIT margin of around 5%, despite market uncertainties.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at ElringKlinger is on 06.08.2025.
The price of ElringKlinger at the time of the news was 4,3925EUR and was up +0,29 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,3950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,06 % since publication.
