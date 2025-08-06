Novo Nordisk, CanSino Biologics Registered (H) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
Foto: 763307657
🔥 Heiße Aktien
Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.
|Rang
|Aktie
|Veränderung
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|CanSino Biologics Registered (H)
|+12,49 %
|Biotechnologie
|🥈
|Arista Networks
|+11,89 %
|Netzwerktechnik
|🥉
|BYD Electronic (International)
|+8,66 %
|Elektrogeräte
|🟥
|Super Micro Computer
|-17,76 %
|Hardware
|🟥
|Evolus
|-18,71 %
|Pharmaindustrie
|🟥
|Opendoor Technologies
|-21,86 %
|Informationstechnologie
🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere
Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.
Anzeige
Präsentiert von
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Antimony Resources
|Rohstoffe
|🥈
|DroneShield
|Sonstige Technologie
|🥉
|Vonovia
|Immobilien
|Advanced Micro Devices
|Halbleiter
|Super Micro Computer
|Hardware
|Opendoor Technologies
|Informationstechnologie
💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere
In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.
|Rang
|Wertpapier
|Beiträge
|Branche
|Forum
|News
|🥇
|Novo Nordisk
|84
|Pharmaindustrie
|🥈
|Almonty Industries
|78
|Rohstoffe
|🥉
|Tesla
|61
|Fahrzeugindustrie
|TeamViewer
|40
|Informationstechnologie
|Palantir
|39
|Informationstechnologie
|Eutelsat Communications
|36
|Telekommunikation
CanSino Biologics Registered (H)
Wochenperformance: +19,34 %
Wochenperformance: +19,34 %
Platz 1
Arista Networks
Wochenperformance: +11,50 %
Wochenperformance: +11,50 %
Platz 2
BYD Electronic (International)
Wochenperformance: +11,64 %
Wochenperformance: +11,64 %
Platz 3
Super Micro Computer
Wochenperformance: -20,10 %
Wochenperformance: -20,10 %
Platz 4
Evolus
Wochenperformance: -3,05 %
Wochenperformance: -3,05 %
Platz 5
Opendoor Technologies
Wochenperformance: -2,99 %
Wochenperformance: -2,99 %
Platz 6
Antimony Resources
Wochenperformance: +36,09 %
Wochenperformance: +36,09 %
Platz 7
DroneShield
Wochenperformance: +32,72 %
Wochenperformance: +32,72 %
Platz 8
Vonovia
Wochenperformance: +0,65 %
Wochenperformance: +0,65 %
Platz 9
Advanced Micro Devices
Wochenperformance: -9,49 %
Wochenperformance: -9,49 %
Platz 10
Super Micro Computer
Wochenperformance: -20,10 %
Wochenperformance: -20,10 %
Platz 11
Opendoor Technologies
Wochenperformance: -2,99 %
Wochenperformance: -2,99 %
Platz 12
Novo Nordisk
Wochenperformance: -12,90 %
Wochenperformance: -12,90 %
Platz 13
Almonty Industries
Wochenperformance: +20,93 %
Wochenperformance: +20,93 %
Platz 14
Tesla
Wochenperformance: -4,67 %
Wochenperformance: -4,67 %
Platz 15
TeamViewer
Wochenperformance: -6,34 %
Wochenperformance: -6,34 %
Platz 16
Palantir
Wochenperformance: +10,00 %
Wochenperformance: +10,00 %
Platz 17
Eutelsat Communications
Wochenperformance: -1,06 %
Wochenperformance: -1,06 %
Platz 18
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte