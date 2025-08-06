    StartseitevorwärtsAktienvorwärtsAntimony Resources AktievorwärtsNachrichten zu Antimony Resources
    777 Aufrufe 777 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Novo Nordisk, CanSino Biologics Registered (H) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen

    Novo Nordisk, CanSino Biologics Registered (H) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen
    Foto: 763307657

    🔥 Heiße Aktien

    Diese Aktien werden heute besonders viel gehandelt – starke Kursbewegungen treffen auf hohes Volumen. Die wallstreetONLINE-Community hat sie klar im Blick.

    Rang Aktie Veränderung Branche Forum News
    🥇 CanSino Biologics Registered (H) +12,49 % Biotechnologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Arista Networks +11,89 % Netzwerktechnik Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 BYD Electronic (International) +8,66 % Elektrogeräte Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Super Micro Computer -17,76 % Hardware Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Evolus -18,71 % Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🟥 Opendoor Technologies -21,86 % Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    🔎 Meistgesuchte Wertpapiere

    Was Anleger heute am meisten interessiert: Diese Titel wurden auf wallstreetONLINE besonders häufig gesucht. Dies ist ein klarer Hinweis auf gesteigertes Informationsbedürfnis oder spekulatives Interesse.

    Anzeige 
    Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Palantir Technologies Inc!
    Long
    159,95€
    Basispreis
    1,33
    Ask
    × 12,37
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Short
    185,13€
    Basispreis
    1,12
    Ask
    × 12,27
    Hebel
    Zum Produkt
    Blatt
    Präsentiert von

    Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

    Rang Wertpapier Branche Forum News
    🥇 Antimony Resources Rohstoffe Nachrichten
    🥈 DroneShield Sonstige Technologie Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Vonovia Immobilien Forum Nachrichten
      Advanced Micro Devices Halbleiter Forum Nachrichten
      Super Micro Computer Hardware Forum Nachrichten
      Opendoor Technologies Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten

    💬 Meistdiskutierte Wertpapiere

    In diesen Foren geht heute richtig was ab: Die meistdiskutierten Wertpapiere liefern Einblick, worüber die Community aktuell am heftigsten debattiert.

    Rang Wertpapier Beiträge Branche Forum News
    🥇 Novo Nordisk 84 Pharmaindustrie Forum Nachrichten
    🥈 Almonty Industries 78 Rohstoffe Forum Nachrichten
    🥉 Tesla 61 Fahrzeugindustrie Forum Nachrichten
      TeamViewer 40 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Palantir 39 Informationstechnologie Forum Nachrichten
      Eutelsat Communications 36 Telekommunikation Forum Nachrichten




    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte




    Verfasst von Markt Bote
    16 im Artikel enthaltene WerteIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Novo Nordisk, CanSino Biologics Registered (H) & Co. – Tops & Flops der Community am Morgen Frischer Start in den Börsentag: Diese Aktien haben zuletzt für Gesprächsstoff gesorgt – hier kommen die meistgesuchten, meistdiskutierten und heißesten Titel aus der wallstreetONLINE-Community.