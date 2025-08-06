Schaeffler's Strong Start: A Promising 2025 First Half
Schaeffler's 2025 journey reflects resilience and strategic growth, with notable strides in E-Mobility and a steady financial outlook.
Foto: mirkomedia - 48191602
- Schaeffler reported revenue of €11.8 billion for the first half of 2025, a slight decrease of 2.6% compared to the prior year.
- The EBIT margin before special items remained stable at 4.1%, consistent with the previous year.
- The E-Mobility division saw a revenue increase of 9.7%, driven by higher production of electrified vehicles.
- Free cash flow improved significantly to -€128 million, compared to -€597 million in the prior year.
- The company confirmed its full-year guidance for 2025, despite ongoing market challenges and integration efforts.
- Schaeffler's net financial debt stood at €5.255 billion, with a gearing ratio of 156% as of June 30, 2025.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Schaeffler is on 06.08.2025.
The price of Schaeffler at the time of the news was 4,8950EUR and was down -0,49 % compared with the previous day.
9 minutes after the article was published, the price was 4,9180EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,47 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 17.310,41PKT (+0,71 %).
-0,04 %
-5,33 %
+3,84 %
+30,34 %
-2,50 %
-11,99 %
-25,84 %
-64,87 %
ISIN:DE000SHA0100WKN:SHA010
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte