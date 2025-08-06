Schaeffler's Strong Start: A Promising 2025 First Half

Schaeffler reported revenue of €11.8 billion for the first half of 2025, a slight decrease of 2.6% compared to the prior year.

The EBIT margin before special items remained stable at 4.1%, consistent with the previous year.

The E-Mobility division saw a revenue increase of 9.7%, driven by higher production of electrified vehicles.

Free cash flow improved significantly to -€128 million, compared to -€597 million in the prior year.

The company confirmed its full-year guidance for 2025, despite ongoing market challenges and integration efforts.

Schaeffler's net financial debt stood at €5.255 billion, with a gearing ratio of 156% as of June 30, 2025.

