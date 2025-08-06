Evotec SE Reveals Key 2025 Half-Year Results on August 13th

Evotec SE will announce its first half-year results for 2025 on 13 August 2025.

A conference call to discuss the results and provide a performance update will be held in English on the same day.

Evotec is a life science company focused on drug discovery and development, integrating AI-driven innovation and advanced technologies.

The company collaborates with all Top 20 Pharma companies, over 800 biotechs, academic institutions, and healthcare stakeholders.

Evotec has a strong portfolio of over 100 proprietary R&D assets, focusing on therapeutic areas like oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, neurology, and immunology.

Evotec operates globally with more than 4,800 experts from sites in Europe and the U.S., offering complementary technologies and services.

The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at Evotec is on 13.08.2025.

The price of Evotec at the time of the news was 6,6040EUR and was down -2,02 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index MDAX was at 31.089,60PKT (+0,70 %).





